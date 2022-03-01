SMITHFIELD – The greatest season in the 12-year history of the Smithfield High girls’ hockey program is making a final stop at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
The Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown co-op squad experienced no problems at all in punching its tickets to its first championship series in last weekend’s Division II semifinals against the Cranston/East Greenwich co-op squad.
Thanks to Smithfield sophomore Sienna Chin Gerding’s four-goal night, Smithfield/Coventry/M.B. easily picked up its 15th victory in as many games by skating to a 14-0 victory last Friday at the Smithfield Municipal Arena.
But what was scheduled as a best-of-three series with Cranston/E.G. lasted just one game. According to Smithfield/Coventry/M.B. head coach Kerri Nadeau, Cranston/E.G. was forced to forfeit the rest of the series because the team had lost their starting goaltender and top player to injuries and did not have enough players for Saturday night’s second game at Cranston Vets Arena.
Nevertheless, Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown is heading to the best-of-three D-II finals, which will begin on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and continue the following day at 4 p.m. at the home of the Providence College hockey program.
They will face either the Mount Saint Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln co-op team or Toll Gate/Pilgrim co-op squad, which needed a third and deciding game in their semifinal-round series on Tuesday night at Adelard Arena to determine who will take the ice this weekend.
Playing for a championship in a venue such as Schneider’s has certainly created a buzz around the co-op program and its three schools. Entering this winter, the team – which at different points in his history, had also co-opped with North Smithfield and Rogers – had never won more than six games in a season and endured four winless seasons, including one three years ago.
“The girls are very excited to play in the finals, especially the seniors who didn’t win a game their freshman year,” said Nadeau. “We have been lucky to have a talented group of freshmen join our upperclassmen this season and give us a well-balanced team.”
Smithfield/Coventry/M.B., which has outscored its opponents by a whopping 111-21 margin, has seen one of its youngest players, Smithfield freshman forward Keira Goffe, put together an incredible winter. She currently leads the state in goals (31) and assists (20), and in her team’s 9-2 win over second-place MSC/Cumberland/Lincoln in their regular-season finale on Feb. 18, she netted five goals and added two assists.
Right behind Goffe among the scoring leaders is her classmate, forward Kaylin O’Connor, who has 14 goals and 17 assists, and four teammates not too far behind them are Chin Gerding (15 goals, 12 assists), Coventry sophomore Alyssa DiMaria (10 goals, 15 assists), and Smithfield junior Ava Pomposelli (seven goals, 13 assists) and freshman Suzanne Laflamme (eight goals, 10 assists).
Last Friday’s win over Cranston/E.G., which saw Coventry senior goalie Kylie Whelan record the shutout in net, Smithfield/Coventry/M.B. also saw Smithfield senior Lizzie Weston, SHS sophomore Hannah Geil, and DiMaria score twice, SHS freshman Meghan Falls, Moses Brown freshman Ginger Dow, Laflamme, and Goffe add goals, and Pomposelli, Goffe, and O’Connor dish out three assists each.
The victory over Mount/Cumberland/Lincoln saw O’Connor also produce two goals and two assists, Pomposelli net the game-winning goal, and SHS junior Lauren Falls also find the back of the net. Meghan Falls and DiMaria lit up the stat sheet with four assists each, Smithfield senior Kristi Georgantis added two assists, and Whelan and Coventry freshman goalie Abby Enos played well in net.
