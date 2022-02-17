BURRILLVILLE – The Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown co-op girls' hockey team faced one of its toughest test of the season on Wednesday night, as the Division II squad faced off against a D-I opponent, the Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op team at Levy Arena.
But Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown was able to skate away with a 2-1 victory that kept them undefeated in 13 games, 11 of them in league play, and moved the co-op team one win away from a perfect 14-0 regular season.
Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown, which has outscored its league opponents by a 77-16 margin, had defeated nine of its 13 opponents by five or more goals. The team's closest game before Wednesday's victory was a 5-3 win over the South County Storm (Narragansett/North Kingstown/South Kingstown co-op team) on Jan. 26, and the team had topped two other opponents by three goals.
Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown will aim for its 14th victory on Friday when the team visits the second-place Mount Saint Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln co-op team in a 6:30 p.m. game at Adelard Arena.
In Wednesday's win, once the Sentinels got the lead in the first, they never relinquished, it but things got dicey at the end. With a 2-1 advantage, they were called on a checking penalty with 50 seconds to play, giving the Broncos, who pulled their goalie for a sixth attacker, a 6-on-4 power play.
In the end, Smithfield prevailed with the win.
"We played really well," Smithfield co-op head coach Kerri Nadeau said. "That's probably the toughest team we've played yet, and we were able to play in situations that we haven't faced yet. We haven't really played in a tight game yet and we haven't had to kill a penalty in the last 50 seconds, but they really showed they can overcome it and play in all those situations."
The Sentinels took a 2-0 lead into the third period, and won the opening faceoff. Freshman forward Sienna Chin-Gerding took the puck down the ice and made the shot that was blocked away.
Burrillville then took over, as Avery Moriarty passed over to Isabelle Besser, who scored 18 seconds into the period to slice the Broncos' lead in half. The rest of the period was high energy, as both teams tried to add on to their scores.
The Sentinels went on the power play with 4:03 left in the game, but were kept off the board. Kaylin O'Connor's shot hit the top post of the net, right as the power play ended.
After a timeout by Burrillville with 1:52 left, the Broncos iced the puck twice and then removed their goalie for an extra skater. With the Sentinels' penalty, they had the extra advantage, but Moriarty's shot was too high and Besser's shot was blocked away. The Sentinels cleared the puck and the buzzer sounded.
"I think (freshman) Ava Porter, our goalie, has been playing really well," Nadeau said. "She makes big saves when we need her."
The opening period was nearly scoreless but the Sentinels dominated it, keeping the puck in the Broncos' zone. They kept up the pressure and finally broke through with 3:17 to go, as freshman forward Keira Goffe stormed down the ice and scored her league-leading 19th goal of the season.
The Sentinels scored their second goal in the second period at the end of a power play. With 5:25 to go, the Broncos went to the box on a tripping penalty, and the Sentinels continued to shoot on goalie Paige Almon. O'Connor got the puck to junior Ava Pomposelli, who elevated the puck over Almon's right shoulder for the goal. The power play would have expired a second later.
"We have a really solid first two lines," Nadeau said. "We've had scoring from a lot of different players this year. We're working as a team."
As for being undefeated, Nadeau said that it feels goods, but nerve-wracking at the same time. She said now that it's the end of the season, every team has gotten better.
"We have one more game left, so we are going to take this momentum and definitely bring it into the playoffs with us," she added. "We're just going to keep playing our game. We're not going to take anybody easy. We're just going to keep working and do all the things we've been doing right all along."
