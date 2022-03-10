PROVIDENCE – When Kerri Nadeau took over as the head coach of the then-called Smithfield/Coventry/Rogers co-op girls’ hockey team three seasons ago, her squad lost all 14 of their games.
But a lot has changed since that woeful season. Not only did Moses Brown replace Rogers in the program, but the team also inherited a bevy of talented underclassmen over the past couple of seasons that promise to be outstanding players for years to come.
Yes, the future does look bright for the Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown squad, but this season was also a phenomenal one that ended in championship glory last weekend at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
The best season in the program’s 12-year existence saw Smithfield/Coventry/M.B. put the finishing touches on a 17-0 mark by sweeping its best-of-three Division II title series with the Mount Saint Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln co-op team, and while Smithfield/Coventry/M.B. made history with its first championship, it also did so in a couple other ways.
Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown captured last Saturday night’s series opener, 9-0, and the following night’s game, 9-2, and while its 18 goals marked the most by a RIIL team in a championship series, its whopping 94-12 advantage in shots on goal is also the most lopsided margin in a series.
“It feels so good,” said Smithfield junior Ava Pomposelli. “We worked as a team all the way through. Nobody played for themselves – we all played for each other. We came out confident and we came out strong and we just pushed through.”
“It’s really exciting,” added Nadeau. “It’s been a work in progress the last couple of years, but it’s been exciting to have a great group of freshmen come in and join our upperclassmen. It’s really been a great season.”
The co-op squad, which has nine freshmen and four sophomores on its roster, was sparked by one of its superb 9th-graders, Smithfield’s Keira Goffe, who scored five goals and added four assists. She leads the state with 36 goals and also has 24 assists.
Another Smithfield freshman, Kaylin O’Connor, added three goals, including her 17th of the season, and five assists; Pomposelli also had four goals, and Smithfield freshman Camylle Ursillo scored twice, including the first goal of the game in Sunday’s clincher.
Four more Smithfield High players who scored goals in the series were sophomore Sienna Chin Gerding, who netted her 16th goal of the season; senior Elizabeth Weston, and freshmen Suzanne Laflamme and Meghan Falls.
The series opener saw the champions produce three goals in each period, and the second game saw the co-op team score four times in each of the first two periods before MSC/Cumberland/Lincoln netted its two goals with 1:47 to go in the second period and 2:39 into the third.
“They obviously have a good goalie,” said Nadeau, referring to MSC senior netminder Grace Davenport, who was a First-Team All-Division pick last winter. “But we were able to put pucks behind her. She’s played very well before against us, but I think we just came out and we were hungry and wanted to take care of business.”
