SMITHFIELD – It was a slow, messy start for the Smithfield Connie Mack baseball team last Saturday morning in the opener of its best-of-three preliminary-round playoff series against Chariho at Smithfield High’s field, but it’s the end result that matters, as Smithfield topped Chariho, 8-1.

Game two of the series was scheduled at Chariho High on Monday night, and Smithfield, the fourth seed, fell to 13th-seeded Chariho, 2-0, and saw its record slip to 10-6.

