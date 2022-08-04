SMITHFIELD – It was a slow, messy start for the Smithfield Connie Mack baseball team last Saturday morning in the opener of its best-of-three preliminary-round playoff series against Chariho at Smithfield High’s field, but it’s the end result that matters, as Smithfield topped Chariho, 8-1.
Game two of the series was scheduled at Chariho High on Monday night, and Smithfield, the fourth seed, fell to 13th-seeded Chariho, 2-0, and saw its record slip to 10-6.
A winner-take-all game was scheduled for Tuesday night back in Smithfield, and the winner of that game will face either 5th-seeded West Warwick or 12th-seeded East Providence in the best-of-three quarterfinals later this week.
As for last Saturday’s game, after a slight delay, the game got underway and Chariho scored in the first inning. David Allen was on the hill for Smithfield and gave up a leadoff single to left to Nolan Lopes, who then stole second and scored on a line single to center field by Jack Stevens.
“It was a slow start obviously,” Smithfield coach Chris Olean said. “We made some real rookie errors in the first two innings, but (the players) got it back together. They always do, and they pulled off a good win.”
Allen settled down after that inning and went five innings to pick up the win, as he gave up just the one run on three hits and two walks. He struck out nine.
“Allen has been pitching really good for us all season long and he continued it today,” Olean added. “We’re happy to have him on the team and pitching really well going into the playoffs.”
Despite some errors and forgetting how many outs there were, Smithfield got its act together and took the lead in the bottom of the second.
Against Stevens on the mound, Jordan Hurst, who closed out the game for Smithfield, led off with a walk. Gio Esposito then singled to right, and after both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Jake Hopkins flied out to left. Hurst tagged up and scored the tying run, and moments later, Esposito came home with the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
Walks hurt Chariho, as the visitors gave up 10 of them. Three Smithfield batters walked in the third and the first, Jacob Sylvester and Ryan Kennedy came around to score runs. Dom Bellini also walked in the fourth, as did Hurst in the fifth, and they also crossed the plate.
Chariho tried to get back into the game in the sixth by loading the bases with no outs off reliever Paul Snowman. But Hurst took over on the mound and got out of the inning with back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout to first. Hurst gave up just one walk in the seventh, but was perfect other than that.
As the summer has gone on with busy work schedules and family vacations, players have been moved around and seen action at different positions.
“Summer is a busy time, so we’ve had to pull up some younger guys,” Olean added. “But we make it work. Everyone is getting time at a lot of different positions they’ve never played, but it’s been working out so far.”
Also in action in the best-of-three preliminary-round was Scituate, which earned the 11th seed but was swept in its series last week with Bristol’s Vogie Baseball by scores of 7-6 and 7-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.