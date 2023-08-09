BRISTOL, Conn. – For a team that stormed into the Metro Regionals with a 12-1 record and outscored its opponents by an 110-19 margin, last Saturday night's 10-1 defeat in its tourney opener to defending regional and three-time New York state champion Massapequa Coast was certainly an eye opener for the Smithfield Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team.
The New York champions broke open a close game by scoring seven runs off three different pitchers in the home half of the fifth inning, and when Smithfield quickly went down in order in its half of the sixth, there were quite a few heads hanging in the outfield during the team's post-game talk with manager Eric Gibree.
"We didn't play our game, and they already knew that," he said. "We just brushed it off. We said, 'We're going to leave this game here and just move forward,' and that's what we did. We didn't talk about it. We just focused on the next game."
That next game was the following night's losers' bracket contest against Connecticut state champion East Lyme, and thanks to pitcher Brayden Castellone's two-hit shutout and Connor Curtis's ninth home run of the postseason, Smithfield was able to grab a 2-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Complex's Breen Field.
That win, which snapped a five-game losing streak in the regionals by Rhode Island teams, vaulted Smithfield into Wednesday's 7 p.m. losers' bracket final against New Jersey state champion East Hanover. That game will be televised live on ESPN2.
East Hanover had shut out East Lyme, 3-0, in their tourney opener last Saturday afternoon, but fell prey to a seven-run rally in the first inning and suffered a 10-1 loss to Massapequa Coast in Monday night winners' bracket final. Wednesday night's winner will then face Massapequa Coast again on Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN for the regional championship and a trip to next week's Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn.
"We're good," said Gibree, whose team watched Monday night's game. "We're antsy. We'll have a practice (on Tuesday morning), try to maybe get the kids off campus for a little bit, and just get ready to go on Wednesday. I think we're built pretty well to play out of the losers' bracket with the depth that we have, so we're going to roll it out there on Wednesday and see what happens."
And Smithfield will try to come out swinging against East Hanover and get on track at the plate after going 3-for-41 in its two regional games. But two of those hits were long home runs to center field by Curtis, who in Sunday's victory, smashed a no-doubter deep over the fence in center field in the top of the fourth for his team's lone hit of the night.
"He's seeing beach balls right now," added Gibree. "And he's not missing them. That's the furthest ball I've ever seen hit by a 12-year-old. He does a really good job staying back and trying to use the whole field, and he keeps his weight ball really well."
The all-stars later scored an insurance run in that game on a fielder's choice grounder by Cameron Charlemagne that was misplayed and allowed Mason Dionne to race home from second base, but the way Castellone was dealing on the mound, one run was more than enough support for him.
After failing to retire any of the four batters he faced in relief during last Saturday's loss, he bounced back to pick up his fourth win of the postseason in as many decisions with a masterful performance. Throwing just 73 pitches, he struck out nine batters, including the side in order on 10 pitches in the third inning, hit two batters with pitches, and walked no one.
"He threw the ball well like he usually does," Gibree said. "He didn't throw the ball particularly well on Saturday, but he was absolutely locked in (on Sunday). He hit just about every spot that I called, and his offspeed stuff was spot on."
Also pitching well in a losing cause for East Lyme was starter Ethan Chantrell, who struck out eight batters and walked two in his five innings of work.
In Smithfield's loss to Massapequa Coast, Curtis, who homered in the top of the fifth, suffered the loss on the mound, as he threw 4 2/3 innings, struck out eight, and yielded four walks, three hits, and just one earned run in the second. Massapequa Coast had scored twice in the bottom of the second and once in the fourth, and only four of the team's 10 runs were earned.
Castellone was the only other Smithfield player to collect a hit in this game, as Massapequa Coast pitcher Ryan Land whiffed nine batters and walked no one in 5 2/3 innings of work. When his pitch count reached 65, he was lifted with two gone and no one on base in the sixth so he could pitch on Wednesday had his team lost to East Hanover on Monday.
