RUMFORD – If the Smithfield Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team hopes to win the state title, then the Little Leaguers are going to have to do it the hard way – by winning twice in the losers’ bracket and then twice again in the championship round.
Smithfield took care of the losers' bracket part of its journey by not only defeating Pawtucket on Sunday afternoon, 5-0, but also Cranston Western in the continuation of a suspended game on Wednesday night, 5-4.
Now it all boils down to turning a double play on the only remaining unbeaten team in the double-elimination tournament, South Kingstown.
The District IV champs will return to Rumford's Kimberly Ann Rock Complex tonight at 5:45 p.m. to face South Kingstown in the championship round, and if S.K. loses that game, a winner-take-all showdown will take place the following night at the same time.
Smithfield will take a 10-1 record into the game, and the all-stars have outscored their opponents, 103-14. South Kingstown, which won the District III title, is 7-0.
“There’s no quit in these kids,” Smithfield manager Eric Gibree said after Sunday’s win. “We have the arms to go as far as we can, and we’ll have everything lined up Thursday and Friday if we can get there. Arms are huge and we have some pretty good ones, so hopefully we can fight our way to the finals.”
After suffering a 2-1 loss to Cranston Western in their double-elimination opener last Saturday at the Kimberly Ann Rock Complex, Smithfield got right back to work the following afternoon in its losers’ bracket game against Pawtucket and stayed alive in the R.I. tourney by blanking the District II champion, which was the first Pawtucket team to reach the ages 11-12 state tournament in 23 years.
Smithfield’s reward for topping Pawtucket was a berth in Tuesday night’s losers’ bracket game against Cranston Western, which suffered a 5-3 loss to South Kingstown in the winners’ bracket final that took place after the Smithfield-Pawtucket contest.
Both teams were scoreless after two innings, but with one out in the top of the third, Smithfield’s Brady McShane on the hill, and Cranston Western at the plate, the game was suspended because of the rain that fell in the region. It was resumed the next night, and thanks to home runs from their 3-4 batters in their lineup, Connor Curtis and Brayden Castellone, the all-stars were able to hold off the District I champs, 5-4.
In the two teams' contest last Saturday, Curtis pitched a splendid two-hitter that included 10 strikeouts and zero walks, but one of those hits was a two-out, two-run homer to left-center field by Macin Galligan in the bottom of the fifth inning. Two batters earlier, Cranston Western’s leadoff batter had reached on an error.
Galligan also pitched an outstanding four-hitter that saw him whiff eight batters and walk two. Two of those hits came with two outs in the top of the fourth, and Mason Dionne delivered the biggest of the bunch with a double to center that drove in Curtis and broke a scoreless tie.
“(That game) was something else,” remarked Gibree. “We threw the ball phenomenally well. We missed one spot all day and (Galligan) didn’t miss it, and he also threw a fantastic game.”
Also throwing a fantastic game for Smithfield the following afternoon was Castellone, who tossed 5 2/3 innings of remarkable one-hit ball, striking out 10 batters, including seven in a row at one point. Castellone threw 17 of his first 18 pitches for strikes and only allowed two batted balls to reach the outfield grass.
Pawtucket’s hit was a leadoff triple to center by Russell Strickland in the top of the third, but Castellone came back to strike out the side to end that threat, as well as the next four batters he faced.
Castellone exited the game with two gone in the sixth and after he issued his only walk of the afternoon. The reason? His pitch count reached 68, making him available to pitch tonight.
“Brayden was fantastic,” added Gibree. “He kept hitters off-balanced and he threw his curveball for strikes, and being able to throw strikes – when and where you want to – is number one when it comes to winning Little League games. It doesn’t matter how hard you throw it.”
Smithfield claimed a 2-0 lead in the home half of the first off starting pitcher Brayden Boudreau. Connor Queenan led off with a bunt single and McShane walked, and with two outs, they raced home on a dropped flyball in the outfield.
In the third, Smithfield scored its other three runs without the benefit of a hit off reliever Eli Quackenbush. Getting the rally started was John Wozniak, who led off by getting hit by a pitch, took second on a sacrifice bunt by Queenan, and sped to third on a wild pitch.
After McShane walked again and instantly stole second to move into scoring position, both runners dashed home when Curtis hit a grounder that was thrown away. Moments later, Curtis tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Castellone.
“We put down some timely bunts, we put the ball in play when we had to, and we were able to capitalize on some mistakes,” added Gibree.
