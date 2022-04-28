SMITHFIELD – After a month of action, it’s crystal clear who are the RIIL’s top three Division IV boys’ lacrosse teams: Smithfield, Tiverton, and North Smithfield.
And unless the fourth-place Cranston East/Johnston/North Providence co-op team, which is 2-4, crashes that top three between now and the D-IV championship game on June 4, two of those teams will be locking horns in the finals.
Both the Sentinels and Tiverton improved to 6-0 on Monday night, with Smithfield cruising to a 16-2 win over East Providence at the Boyle Athletic Complex, and those teams will contest each other today in a 5:15 p.m. marquee showdown on the Tigers’ campus.
Second-year head coach Dave Roderick got a preview of the Tigers last Friday night when Tiverton visited North Smithfield and bused home with a 10-6 triumph. The Northmen are 3-2, and in their season opener, they suffered a 5-4 loss to the Sentinels that saw N.S. battle back from a 4-1 deficit.
“We’re looking forward to (the game with Tiverton),” Roderick said after Monday’s win. “I saw them play against North Smithfield, and unfortunately, (N.S. head coach) Kevin (Tondreau) was missing four of his starters, including his faceoff guy. If he had those players, it could have been a very interesting game.”
Monday’s victory marked the midway point of the Sentinels’ superb regular season, which has seen them outscore their opponents, 81-9, and Smithfield fans already have the Sentinels’ rematches with the Northmen (next Wednesday night in North Smithfield) and Tiverton (on Wednesday, May 11, in Smithfield) circled on their calendars.
If the Sentinels can run the table and capture the regular-season title, that will obviously give them the top seed in the playoffs, “and you don’t want to play either (Tiverton or North Smithfield) in the semis,” said Roderick. “You want to have home-field advantage.”
During last year’s two-month COVID-shortened season, the Sentinels placed third in the regular season with a 5-2 record, finishing behind the eventual champion, unbeaten Mount Saint Charles, and D-IV finalist North Smithfield, which was 6-1, in the standings. In the semifinals, Smithfield suffered a heartbreaking 12-11 loss to the Northmen.
Graduation hit the team hard and left Roderick and his coaching staff with a young 28-man roster that contains just six seniors, including three on defense. But he knew his team had the potential to put together a big season when the Sentinels battled the Mounties in their Injury Fund game to a 2-2 tie. Mount jumped to Division II during the offseason realignment and is currently 6-0.
“We’re still very young,” said Roderick, who was the head coach at Mount before joining the Sentinels’ coaching staff as an assistant in 2019, “but then you look at what (Mount) is doing in Division II and you’re like, ‘Wow, that 2-2 tie was really good.’ Mount’s playing well, which I expected, and (head coach) Joe (Ryan) does a great job there.”
Four players who earned All-Division honors last season highlight the Sentinels’ lineup, beginning with junior Sean Trainor, who was one of the division’s top defensive players and a First-Team selection, and continuing with junior standout Chase Rinker, sophomore goalie Dalton Donovan, and one of the team’s top defensive players, senior Keegan Zelano, who has missed a week of action with an off-field injury, but should be back for today’s showdown with the Tigers.
In Monday’s win over the Townies, junior Jacob Waskiel scored four goals to help the Sentinels storm out to a 9-1 halftime lead. Sophomore Nicholas Pike also contributed two goals and four assists; senior Aleksander Reilly and junior James Sylvester each netted three goals; juniors Cody Van Gorden and Anthony Mercurio each added a goal and two assists, and junior Matt Payne and Trainor had the other goals.
“I think we’re getting there,” added Roderick, whose team will also face Classical for the first time this season next Monday night at home. “We have a new athletic director, Jason (Gove), who has been phenomenal, and the parents have been amazing and supportive from day one. And of course, we have a great group of kids.”
