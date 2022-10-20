Smithfield senior quarterback Joey Smith ran for a touchdown in the first quarter and threw a TD pass late in the second to help the undefeated Sentinels roll to a 41-6 victory over Tiverton in last Friday night's Homecoming game at the Boyle Athletic Complex. The Sentinels are 5-0 and will visit the EWG/Prout co-op team on Saturday afternoon.
SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield High football team had its share of fun on Homecoming Night last Friday with a dominant 41-6 victory over Tiverton at the Boyle Athletic Complex that kept the Sentinels undefeated in Division IV play at 5-0.
“The kids were excited with Homecoming and stuff,” Smithfield head coach Glenn Castiglia said. “They played well and they executed well, so no complaints here.”
Six different players scored a touchdown, including one on a blocked punt, and the Sentinels finished the night with three interceptions. While the Sentinels’ starting defense was on the field, through two full quarters and the first drive of the third, they limited the Tigers to 92 yards and no score.
“The defense played well,” Castiglia said. “I’m certainly very happy with that. Hopefully, we’ll peak at the right time and we can do these things when it really counts.”
In front of a packed house, the Sentinels received the opening kickoff, and in less than five minutes, they jumped on the board. In eight plays, they marched from their 40-yard line to the end zone and capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run from Jordan Hurst.
Smithfield quarterback Joey Smith highlighted that drive with a 35-yard pass to A.J. Hetu. Nick Collins, who went 5-for-6 on extra points, made good on his first kick, and with 7:48 to go in the first quarter, the Sentinels had all the points they would need.
The Tigers then took over at their own 26, but Smithfield got the ball back on an interception by James Norberg at the 31. From there, the Sentinels needed just three plays to score again, when with 6:24 on the clock, Smith broke free for a 30-yard touchdown.
Through one quarter, the Sentinels were up 20-0, thanks to a 5-yard touchdown run by Ryan Flynn, who concluded the night running for 78 yards, and they continued to put points on the board in the second.
With 9:11 to play in the quarter, Bradyn Shadoian found the end zone with a 1-yard carry, and with 15 seconds on the clock, Smith threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Norberg to help the Sentinels roll into halftime with a 34-0 lead.
In the third quarter, Smithfield scored its final touchdown on a blocked punt by Shadoian. Hetu picked up the ball at the Tigers’ 15 and raced to the end zone for the score.
From there, Smithfield started to make substitutions, including at quarterback, as Aaron Archambault took over for Smith. The Tigers eventually scored in the final quarter to break the shutout on a two-yard touchdown run by quarterback Benjamin Sowa.
The Sentinels’ 5-0 start is their best since 2016, “and that’s exciting for sure,” said Castiglia, who also received interceptions from Chris Currie and Jesse Garneau. Castiglia was also happy to see the large crowd and the support from the parents and student body.
“The kids were certainly excited, and I think the parents were as well,” said Castiglia. “It was a great turnout by the students, which is always fun, and it’s wonderful to see the fans supporting us and coming out. We haven’t had this in a while, so it’s nice to kind of get back into this a little bit.”
The playoff-bound Sentinels will be on the road this week and head to Exeter/West Greenwich High to face the EWG/Prout co-op team, which is 4-2 and in fourth place, on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
On Friday, Oct. 28, the Sentinels will welcome neighboring Scituate to town, and the following Friday, in their regular-season finale, they will host Davies, which improved to 4-1 last Saturday by defeating North Providence, 16-6. Sitting between Davies and Smithfield in second place is the Central Falls/BVP co-op team, which is 5-1.
