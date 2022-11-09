SMITHFIELD – If the Smithfield High and Davies Tech football teams wanted a competitive tune-up before this weekend's Division IV playoffs, then they certainly got one in their regular-season finale last Friday night.
Smithfield ruled the opening quarter and stormed out to a 16-0 lead, but needed to hold off a strong second-half performance by the visiting Patriots before ending up with a 16-12 triumph that capped the Sentinels' first undefeated regular season since they captured the D-IV championship in 2015.
The Sentinels will take an 8-0 record into Friday's 7 p.m. semifinals back on their home field against the Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout co-op team, which concluded its season in fourth place with a 5-3 mark.
Smithfield had recorded a 16-6 victory over the co-op squad on Saturday, Oct. 22, in West Greenwich, "so it will be nice to have them back here," said Smithfield head coach Glenn Castiglia. "We lost to them last year in the (quarterfinals), so our kids have certainly not forgotten that and they're looking forward to playing them again."
Playing in the friendly confines of the Boyle Athletic Complex for the fourth time in the last five weeks also pleased Castiglia when the topic of sewing up the top seed in the playoffs came up "because we like playing here at home," he noted, "and anything we can do to solidify that is good with me."
The Patriots, meanwhile, wrap up their schedule with a third-place record of 6-2 and will take a short drive to Central Falls' Macomber Stadium on Friday at 5 p.m. to tangle with the second-place Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team, which is 7-1.
The winners of those semifinal-round games will play in the Super Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. at Cranston Stadium.
"We know that we have to go through Smithfield or Central Falls one way or the other, so now we're off to Central Falls," Davies head coach Henry Cabral said after last week's game. "We played tough, but (Smithfield) made adjustments and they were the better team tonight. I think they're well-coached and they're a very good team."
One player who was very good for the Sentinels was senior tailback Ryan Flynn, who was coming off a superb four-touchdown night in his team's 33-7 win over Scituate the previous week. Smithfield, which totaled 240 yards of offense, saw Flynn run for 110 of them on 22 carries, as well as give some credit to where it was due for his offense's fine showing.
"We've been working hard everyday in practice," noted Flynn. "We told the O-line, 'We need you this week,' and they really did a great job."
The Patriots, who ended the night with 215 yards, saw their senior quarterback, Antonio Cabral, run for 119 on 20 carries, as well as complete eight of his 10 passes.
"Antonio runs hard and he does so many good things for us," the Patriots head coach said. "I'm proud of how he plays. He's our senior captain and he does a very good job."
Four of Smithfield's first seven wins have been by three or more touchdowns, and Castiglia and his players knew very well in the days leading up to last Friday's game that his team's first-ever meeting with the Patriots was going to be a challenging one.
"We talked about that all week," Castiglia said. "The next three weeks, we're going to be playing the best three teams. Everyone from here on in is going to be good and they're going to have the ability to beat you, so we just have to keep working and play tough."
"Obviously, we played a very good opponent in Davies, and during the week, we didn't know what was going to happen," added Flynn. "They're a good team, they're very fast, and they have (junior tailback Danny Rose), who's fast and a good player."
The Sentinels opened the game by kicking off to the Patriots, but recovered a squib kick at the Patriots' 39-yard line. Eight plays later, and with 7:31 left in the first quarter, Smithfield grabbed a 6-0 lead, as Flynn, who carried the ball six times on the drive for 33 yards, crashed into the end zone from the 4-yard line.
With 5:40 on the clock, Smithfield got the ball back when Cabral fired a pass near the Patriots' sideline that was intercepted in traffic at the Sentinels' 25 by a nice one-handed grab by senior cornerback Chris Currie.
From there, Smithfield marched down the field and took the ball into the second quarter, when seven seconds into it, and on the 12th play of the drive, senior quarterback Joey Smith raced into the end zone on a 5-yard keeper. Senior kicker Nick Collins tacked on the extra point, and for the moment, it looked like the Sentinels were off to the races.
But the Patriots quickly responded with their first TD by driving from their 31 to the end zone. A strong 27-yard run by Rose kicked off the drive, and Cabral broke into the end zone with a 14-yard run that saw him carry a pile of yellow jerseys for the final four yards.
The Patriots' two-point conversion attempt was no good, but with 10 minutes still left in the first half, Davies had a bit of momentum. But the Sentinels responded with a 12-play, 61-yard drive that took 7:01 off the clock and saw Collins cap it with a 23-yard field goal.
Down by 10 points, Davies tried to answer back in the final minutes, as six plays brought them from their 37 to the Sentinels' 28 with a little more than a minute to go. But Davies lost 20 yards on its next two plays – half of the yards on a holding penalty – and Cabral was again picked off by Currie at the Sentinels' 12 with five seconds left in the half.
The Sentinels got the ball to start the second half, but after they went three-and-out and punted the ball to the Patriots' 38, Davies went right to work. A 15-play drive zapped 6:49 off the clock and saw Cabral score his second touchdown on a 1-yard keeper up the middle with 3 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter.
The two-point conversion pass fell short in the end zone, but the Patriots found themselves only trailing by four points and with plenty of time to continue their comeback.
Seconds later, the Patriots got the ball back on an onside kick that Rose recovered at the Sentinels' 47, and they proceeded to keep Smithfield's defense on the field for six more minutes with another time-consuming drive.
The Patriots closed out the third quarter with six straight runs that gave the a first down at the Sentinels' 23, and their first two plays of the fourth quarter moved them to their host's 16. But after they lost two yards on their next play, the Patriots turned the ball over on downs when Rose got tackled for a 5-yard loss.
Three plays later, Davies got the ball back on a fumble recovery at the Sentinels' 28, and with 6:05 left in the game, the Patriots had another golden opportunity to take the lead. But they turned the ball over on downs, when on fourth-and-three at the Smithfield 19, Cabral was only able to pick up a yard on a keeper.
With a little more than five minutes left in the contest, the Sentinels proceeded to run out the clock, as 11 plays gave them a fourth-and-one at the Patriots' 27 and Davies had no more timeouts to stop the clock.
"Davies played great," said Castiglia. "(Head coach) Henry (Cabral) has done a great job with that program and building it. Hats off to them. They're going to be a tough out in the playoffs, and I'm glad we don't have to face them again next week."
