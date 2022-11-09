SMITHFIELD – If the Smithfield High and Davies Tech football teams wanted a competitive tune-up before this weekend's Division IV playoffs, then they certainly got one in their regular-season finale last Friday night.

Smithfield ruled the opening quarter and stormed out to a 16-0 lead, but needed to hold off a strong second-half performance by the visiting Patriots before ending up with a 16-12 triumph that capped the Sentinels' first undefeated regular season since they captured the D-IV championship in 2015.

