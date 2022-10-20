Joey Smith plays quarterback
Smithfield senior quarterback Joey Smith ran for a touchdown in the first quarter and threw a TD pass late in the second to help the undefeated Sentinels roll to a 41-6 victory over Tiverton in last Friday night's Homecoming game at the Boyle Athletic Complex. The Sentinels are 5-0 and will visit the EWG/Prout co-op team on Saturday afternoon. 

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield High football team had its share of fun on Homecoming Night last Friday with a dominant 41-6 victory over Tiverton at the Boyle Athletic Complex that kept the Sentinels undefeated in Division IV play at 5-0.

“The kids were excited with Homecoming and stuff,” Smithfield head coach Glenn Castiglia said. “They played well and they executed well, so no complaints here.”

