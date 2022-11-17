Smithfield senior tailback A.J. Hetu, left, shakes off two Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout players as he heads toward the first-down marker during last Friday afternoon’s Division IV semifinal-round game at the Boyle Athletic Complex. The undefeated Sentinels posted a 23-13 victory and will play in their first Super Bowl since 2015.
Smithfield senior tailback Ryan Flynn runs the ball down the field during last Friday afternoon's 23-13 win over the EWG/Prout co-op team. The Sentinels will face the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op squad in the D-IV Super Bowl this Saturday night at Cranston Stadium.
SMITHFIELD – It’s been said that it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, and the Smithfield High football team put that saying to the test last Friday afternoon in their Division IV semifinal-round game against the Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout co-op team at the Boyle Athletic Complex.
After watching the visiting co-op squad roll out to a 13-0 lead, the Sentinels came back over the final three quarters and posted a 23-13 victory to earn a spot in next Saturday’s D-IV Super Bowl against the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team.
EWG/Prout, which was the sixth seed in last season’s playoffs, had knocked Smithfield, which was the third seed, out of the quarterfinals, 19-3; and last Friday, EWG/Prout, which was the fourth seed, was hoping to bus home with another upset victory over the undefeated Sentinels.
And the co-op team was firing on all cylinders from the start, as EWG/Prout scored on the game’s opening drive, an 11-play, 74-yard march down the field, and soon extended its lead to two touchdowns.
“All the credit goes to (EWG/Prout),” Smithfield head coach Glenn Castiglia said. “They were phenomenal. They played a great half of football, they really did. They did everything right, and we couldn’t do anything to stop them. That was all them, and I give them all the credit in the world.”
EWG/Prout quarterback Max LaFond threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Roberts to help EWG/Prout take a 7-0 lead with 5:07 to play in the first quarter, and when Smithfield tried to respond with a nine-play drive on its first series, LaFond snuffed it out with an interception.
The visitors then put together another long drive that was not only keyed by a roughing-the-punter penalty by the Sentinels that gave EWG/Prout the ball in the red zone, but also saw Bobby D’Ambra cap it with a six-yard touchdown run.
With just over six minutes left in the first half, the Sentinels put together a 12-play, 68-yard drive that saw senior quarterback Joey Smith and running backs Ryan Flynn and A.J. Hetu pick up some yards on the ground, as well as Smith hit Chris Currie with a 13-yard pass that gave Smithfield a first-and-10 at the EWG/Prout’s 14-yard line.
After some missteps and lost yardage, the Sentinels made it a 13-7 game, when on fourth-and-15, Smith connected with Gavin Trost on a 20-yard touchdown pass and Nick Collins kicked the extra point.
“At halftime, we just tried to regroup,” Castiglia said. “I told the kids to completely forget about the first half – don’t even think about it. We didn’t harp on anything. There were no voices being raised. We said, ‘Let’s just play the second half,’ and they responded well.”
In the second half, it took some time for the Sentinels to get into a rhythm. Their first possession was a three-and-out, but their defense stepped up, forcing EWG/Prout to punt.
The Sentinels took over at the EWG/Prout 49-yard line and Flynn went to work, picking up 10 and six yards on back-to-back carries. Smith and Hetu then hooked up for a 22-yard pass that gave Smithfield the ball at the 2-yard line, and three plays later, Flynn barreled into the end zone for the touchdown. Collins’s extra point was good, and Smithfield finally had the lead.
Smithfield carried its one-point lead into the fourth quarter, and after Collins hit a 28-yard field goal in the opening minutes to make it a 17-13 contest, EWG/Prout tried to come back, but ended up turning the ball over on downs on its 42. Four plays later, Flynn was back in the end zone on a three-yard carry, and the Sentinels lead grew to 10.
EWG/Prout tried to cut into Smithfield’s lead in the remaining minutes, but Hetu ended the co-op team’s final drive with an interception in the end zone.
The victory improved the Sentinels’ record to 9-0, “and that feels pretty good,” added Castiglia, who saw senior Bradyn Shadoian, Flynn, and Smith team up to run for 175 yards. “But our trademark is we that certainly don’t make anything easy. We make everything very difficult, and it’s taking years off my life.”
“But I still love every kid in this program,” he continued. “They’ve done literally everything we’ve asked of them, so how can I not love them and just be happy about that?”
The Sentinels will now head to Cranston Stadium a week from Saturday at 6 p.m. to face the C.F./BVP co-op team for the championship. The Sentinels posted a 7-6 overtime victory over the co-op squad, which is 8-1, in their regular-season matchup, but this time, they will face each other on the big stage.
The Sentinels haven’t played in the Super Bowl since they went undefeated to capture the D-IV title in 2015, “so we definitely have to get them mentally prepared, as well as physically and all that,” noted Castiglia. “I think the mental part will be a little tougher than the physical part, but I think physically we’ll be in good shape. We just have to get their heads right and make sure they are focused on what we’re trying to do.”
