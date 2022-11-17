SMITHFIELD – It’s been said that it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, and the Smithfield High football team put that saying to the test last Friday afternoon in their Division IV semifinal-round game against the Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout co-op team at the Boyle Athletic Complex.

After watching the visiting co-op squad roll out to a 13-0 lead, the Sentinels came back over the final three quarters and posted a 23-13 victory to earn a spot in next Saturday’s D-IV Super Bowl against the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team.

