Central Falls/BVP senior tight end Alex Rodriguez makes a nice catch in traffic before he is tackled by Smithfield senior linebacker A.J. Hetu, #4, and senior defensive back Chris Currie, #5. Smithfield won this battle of Division IV unbeatens in double overtime, 7-6.
SMITHFIELD – Forty-eight minutes was not enough time to decide Sunday night’s battle of undefeated Division IV football teams between Smithfield High and the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op team at the Boyle Athletic Complex.
Knotted in a scoreless tie after four quarters of action, both teams needed two overtime sessions to decide the winner, and the Sentinels, thanks to a big stop on a two-point conversion run by their visitors in the second OT, was able to hold on for a 7-6 victory.
Both teams got four downs from the 10-yard-line to try and score. The first attempt by either team produced no points, but there were questions on whether or not Smithfield’s 27-yard field goal attempt by senior kicker Nick Collins was successful or not.
“I can’t wait to watch the film from the end zone because everybody and their mother said the thing went through,” admitted Smithfield head coach Glenn Castiglia. “If the goal posts were higher, it would have been easier to see.”
Still tied, Smithfield got the ball to start the second overtime. After playing senior quarterback Joey Smith for the first four quarters, Castiglia opted to switch it up in overtime and went to his senior running back, A.J. Hetu.
On first-and-goal at the 10, Hetu scrambled out of the pocket and somehow got rid of the ball on a pass before being mobbed. The pass was caught by senior Chris Currie in the end zone, and after Collins tacked on the important extra point, Smithfield held a 7-0 lead.
“The offense had been struggling throughout the game, and we were just looking to throw a little change-up at (C.F./BVP),” Castiglia said about the switch at QB.
Now it was the visitor’s turn. Sophomore quarterback Sha-Dean Lovett handed the ball off to senior running back Tyshon O’Connell three times for the eventual touchdown, and the third time was a two-yard run into the end zone.
With no kicker, the Warriors opted to go for the two-point conversion and the outright win. Again, Lovett went to O’Connell, but he was tackled just short of the goal-line, giving Smithfield the one-point win.
“He’s a big boy and he runs like a tank,” C.F./BVP head coach Jeff Lapierre said of O’Connell. “Was he like three blades of grass from the two-point conversion? Obviously, I’m looking at it through C.F. glasses and I think he made it, but (the officials) didn’t agree.”
Before the loss, the co-op team, which is now 3-1, had only given up six points in their first three games while scoring a total of 107 points.
“We knew this one was going to be tough,” Lapierre added. “I just told our guys that this doesn’t kill us. We certainly are in an okay position at 3-1. It’s not going to put us in the basement and we have plenty of games left.”
“But it’s tough to lose in double overtime by a point,” he continued. “Defensively, we played hard and we played tough, but offensively, we needed to capitalize on opportunities and we didn’t. That’s the frustrating part about that.”
The Warriors were less explosive on offense and felt the absence of injured senior wide receiver Alex Maia, who was out with a hand injury. Lapierre thinks that Maia could have taken some of the pressure off senior wideout Andreni Maldonado, as well as giving Lovett another option on offense.
The Sentinels, meanwhile, are now 3-0 in the division and tied with Davies for first place. They have outscored their opponents, 47-14.
“Since the end of last season, I have said it was going to be a wide open race (in the division),” Castiglia added. “I feel like any team can beat any other team on any given week, and that’s what makes it fun.”
This game had originally been scheduled for last Friday night, but got moved to Saturday at 4 p.m. But because of weather related to the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the game was again moved to Sunday at 4 p.m. It was dry, but very windy and cold.
Smithfield will head to Providence on Saturday for a game at noon against winless Hope, but C.F./BVP will have its hands full that day when the co-op team hosts Davies at 3 p.m. on its Homecoming Day at Macomber Stadium.
