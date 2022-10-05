CF breaks up the pass
Buy Now

Central Falls/BVP senior tight end Alex Rodriguez makes a nice catch in traffic before he is tackled by Smithfield senior linebacker A.J. Hetu, #4, and senior defensive back Chris Currie, #5. Smithfield won this battle of Division IV unbeatens in double overtime, 7-6.

 Breeze photos by Kayla Panu

SMITHFIELD – Forty-eight minutes was not enough time to decide Sunday night’s battle of undefeated Division IV football teams between Smithfield High and the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op team at the Boyle Athletic Complex.

Knotted in a scoreless tie after four quarters of action, both teams needed two overtime sessions to decide the winner, and the Sentinels, thanks to a big stop on a two-point conversion run by their visitors in the second OT, was able to hold on for a 7-6 victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.