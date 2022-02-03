WOONSOCKET – After kicking off its Division II schedule with a 4-1 record, the Smithfield High girls’ basketball team has fallen on hard times, and last Thursday night, the Sentinels saw their D-II record slip to .500 after suffering a 46-44 loss at Woonsocket High to the Villa Novans.
The defeat was the third in a row for the Sentinels, who two nights earlier, had suffered a 55-38 loss at home to West Warwick.
“We are 5-5 in the league, which puts us in the middle of the pack,” Smithfield head coach Nicole Correnti said after last Thursday’s game. “We also lost another close one to Westerly last week. We’ve been struggling to finish games, and putting the ball in the basket and finishing our layups have been our struggle.”
Last Thursday’s game was a defensive battle that was messy at times. After the first quarter, the Sentinels owned a 13-8 lead, but Smithfield started to fade in the second quarter and Woonsocket went on a nine-point run to grab the lead.
Smithfield sophomore Avery Areson then hit a three-pointer to give her team a 16-15 lead, but the Novans pulled away for a 25-20 lead at the half.
The Sentinels came out flat in the third quarter and had trouble sinking their shots. But despite Smithfield’s frustrations, the Villa Novans had a few troubles of their own and couldn’t completely pull away. They were up by eight, 33-25, but the Sentinels scored the final four points of the quarter.
Despite going through a little dry spell offensively, the Novans saw their aggressive defense lead to more turnovers, and they took a 38-31 lead that grew to 46-39. But the Sentinels continued to fight, and with less than a minute to play, they cut into the Novans’ lead with a three-pointer by sophomore Ashley Gagner and a layup by senior Kim Boisvert, but time ran out on their comeback.
“Our strengths are our defense and not quitting,” Correnti said. “If we had another minute on the clock, I’m sure we would have had a different outcome.”
Senior Julia Correnti and Boisvert each scored eight points to lead the Sentinels, and senior Megan Nicholson, junior Cayley McCurdy, and sophomore Krista Kasbarian also contributed to a balanced scoring attack.
“Both teams played really hard,” Woonsocket head coach Dan Belisle added. “The defense really picked up in the second half for both teams, but Smithfield, I give them credit, they didn’t quit.”
In last week’s loss to West Warwick, Boisvert scored 11 points and senior Danielle Tourgee, junior Natalie Cyr, sophomore Caitlin Kelley, and McCurdy also played well for the Sentinels.
The Sentinels, who entered this week with six games remaining on their schedule, including their games at home against Central on Tuesday afternoon and at Chariho on Wednesday night, are scheduled to host Coventry on Friday at 7 p.m. and “will focus on one game at a time,” Correnti said.
