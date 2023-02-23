The members of the Smithfield High girls’ swim team, which captured the Division III championship for the first time in five years and the fifth time in its program’s history, are, in front from left, Elizabeth Shepard, Dhruvi Patel, Caroline Bosco, Charlotte Dubuc, Veronica Lilly, and Lillie McCormick; in back, Nikki Bordalo, Leila Benzina, Kaya Gaffney, Jasmine Clark, Rosemary Fochler, head coach Jennifer Roy, captains Angelina Chenault and Isabelle Bottone, Savannah Deshaies, Taryn Reed, Kaylee Smith, and Sami Lee Harrington. Charlotte Duff is also a member of the team.
BRISTOL – After watching the Smithfield High girls’ swim team rule its Division III dual-meet schedule and soundly defeat all six of its opponents by more than 15 points, some of the squad’s fans were expecting the Sentinels to breeze to their first title in five seasons at Sunday night’s Division III championship meet at Roger Williams University.
But after 10 of the 11 events were in the books, the Sentinels found themselves holding only a five-point lead over Middletown. If the Islanders were able to win the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, or place three spots higher than the Sentinels, then they were going to bus back over the Mount Hope Bridge with their first championship in six years.
But the Sentinels’ squad of senior Angelina Chenault, junior Taryn Reed, sophomore Sami-Lee Harrington, and freshman Kaylee Smith squashed the Islanders’ title hopes by capturing that event in a time of 4:28.03 and helping their team end the night with 392 points – 15 more than Middletown – and its fifth championship plaque in the program’s 13-year history.
“This feel great,” added Smithfield head coach Jennifer Roy, who received points from 15 of her 17 swimmers. “We had a lot of PRs. We had one girl that was sick and couldn’t make it (to the meet), but every swimmer on our team had a chance to compete in at least one individual event and everyone had a PR.”
Chenault, who will compete as an individual and with Smithfield’s 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams at the state championship meet on Saturday, March 4, at Brown University, had a truly outstanding meet that saw her compete in back-to-back events and win both of them, the 50-yard freestyle in 27.55 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly in 1:07.57.
She also joined junior Isabelle Bottone, sophomore Veronica Lilly, and Reed on the meet-opening 200-yard medley relay team that took second place in a time of 2:12.87. Middletown won that event by finishing 2.3 seconds in front of the Sentinels, but in the next event, the 200-yard freestyle, Smithfield took three of the top eight places to grab a 76-66 lead over Mount Hope, which sat in second place, and a 76-52 lead over the Islanders.
In that event, Lilly took third place in a time of 2:22.22, and Reed was 0.45 of a second behind her in fourth place. And in the next event, the 200-yard individual medley, the Sentinels began to put some distance between themselves and the other six teams at the meet by sweeping the fourth through sixth places behind Bottone (2:44.06), freshman Charlotte Dubuc (2:44.34), and Smith (2:47.72).
The Islanders eventually sliced their deficit to five points in the final two individual events by taking four of the top 10 places in the 100-yard backstroke and four of the top nine in the 100-yard breaststroke, but Smithfield shut the door on their comeback plans in the final relay.
The Sentinels also took the top two spots in the 100-yard freestyle, as Lilly won the event in a time of 1:03.47 and Harrington, who joined teammate Rosemary Fochler in singing the National Anthem before the meet, was 2.28 seconds behind her.
Reed also placed second in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:21.73, and the Sentinels’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Smith, Dubuc, Harrington, and Lilly took third place in 2:04.92.
Also placing in the top eight of their events were junior Caroline Bosco (5th place, 100-yard backstroke, 1:18.13, and 8th, 500-yard freestyle, 6:54.22), sophomore Savannah Deshaies (7th, 500-yard freestyle, 6:50.34, and 8th, 200-yard freestyle, 2:30.39), Dubuc (6th, 100-yard butterfly, 1:20.54), Bottone (7th, butterfly, 1:22.28), and Smith (7th, breaststroke, 1:27.28).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.