Smithfield girls swim team with plaque

The members of the Smithfield High girls’ swim team, which captured the Division III championship for the first time in five years and the fifth time in its program’s history, are, in front from left, Elizabeth Shepard, Dhruvi Patel, Caroline Bosco, Charlotte Dubuc, Veronica Lilly, and Lillie McCormick; in back, Nikki Bordalo, Leila Benzina, Kaya Gaffney, Jasmine Clark, Rosemary Fochler, head coach Jennifer Roy, captains Angelina Chenault and Isabelle Bottone, Savannah Deshaies, Taryn Reed, Kaylee Smith, and Sami Lee Harrington. Charlotte Duff is also a member of the team.

BRISTOL – After watching the Smithfield High girls’ swim team rule its Division III dual-meet schedule and soundly defeat all six of its opponents by more than 15 points, some of the squad’s fans were expecting the Sentinels to breeze to their first title in five seasons at Sunday night’s Division III championship meet at Roger Williams University.

But after 10 of the 11 events were in the books, the Sentinels found themselves holding only a five-point lead over Middletown. If the Islanders were able to win the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, or place three spots higher than the Sentinels, then they were going to bus back over the Mount Hope Bridge with their first championship in six years.

