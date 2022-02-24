BRISTOL – The Smithfield High girls’ swim team picked up its fourth top-three finish in its last five trips to the Division III championship meet on Sunday night at Roger Williams University by taking third place with 280 points.
Narragansett, which went unbeaten during the dual-meet season, produced 444 points to swim away with the team title, and the Wheeler School placed second with 306.
Junior Angelina Chenault led the way for the Sentinels, which posted a 6-1 record this winter, by capturing the 100-yard butterfly in a personal-best time of 1:03.98 and finishing second in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:57.41.
Sophomore Taryn Reed also placed third in the 200-yard (2:26.00) and 500-yard (6:21.88) freestyle events, and freshman Veronica Lilly took fifth place in the 100-yard (5th place, 1:06.21) and 200-yard (5th, 2:30.90) freestyles.
Ninety of the Sentinels’ points came in the relay events, with the best performance of the three coming from the 200-yard freestyle team of sophomores Isabelle Bottone and Caroline Bosco, freshman Sami-Lee Harrington, and Lilly, which took third place in 2:01.66.
The 400-yard freestyle squad of Chenault, Reed, Bosco, and Harrington finished fourth in 4:27.23, and the 200-yard medley team of Chenault, Bottone, Reed, and Lilly placed fifth in 2:14.26.
Also placing among the top eight in their events were Bosco in the 100-yard backstroke (6th, 1:15.94) and 500-yard freestyle (8th, 6:33.53), Bottone in the 100-yard butterfly (6th, 1;16.48) and 200-yard individual medley (8th, 2:49.00), and Harrington in the 100-yard backstroke (8th, 1:31.71). Senior Kate Clayman and freshman Savannah Deshaies also swam well for the Sentinels.
In the D-III boys’ meet that took place last Saturday night, freshman Thomas Phelps took seventh place in the 50-yard freestyle (27.46 seconds) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.14).
The Sentinels will send some of the swimmers to the season-ending state championship meet on Saturday, March 5, at Brown University.
