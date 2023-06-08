Smithfield Class of '23 student-athletes
Buy Now

The Smithfield High seniors who will continue their academic and athletic careers in college this fall are, in front from left, Samantha Tinsley, Lauren Boyd, Nicole Nunes, Cayley McCurdy, Leah Saunders, Will Schiller, and Sela Bastajian; in back, Alex Nardolillo, Elijah Saddlemire, A.J. Hetu, Sean Trainor, Ryan Flynn, Jeremy Knobel, and Trevor Morgan.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

SMITHFIELD – These past few weeks have been truly hectic times for the senior class at Smithfield High, which will graduate on Saturday morning at Deerfield Park, but on Monday afternoon, 14 student-athletes managed to return to their high school gymnasium one more time to take part in a signing day ceremony.

Highlighting the class was Elijah Saddlemire, Lauren Boyd, and Jeremy Knobel, who will continue their track and field careers at the Division I level, and while Saddlemire signed a National Letter of Intent to the University of Rhode Island and Lauren Boyd did likewise to Quinnipiac University last November, Knobel made his collegiate plans public on Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.