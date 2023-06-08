The Smithfield High seniors who will continue their academic and athletic careers in college this fall are, in front from left, Samantha Tinsley, Lauren Boyd, Nicole Nunes, Cayley McCurdy, Leah Saunders, Will Schiller, and Sela Bastajian; in back, Alex Nardolillo, Elijah Saddlemire, A.J. Hetu, Sean Trainor, Ryan Flynn, Jeremy Knobel, and Trevor Morgan.
SMITHFIELD – These past few weeks have been truly hectic times for the senior class at Smithfield High, which will graduate on Saturday morning at Deerfield Park, but on Monday afternoon, 14 student-athletes managed to return to their high school gymnasium one more time to take part in a signing day ceremony.
Highlighting the class was Elijah Saddlemire, Lauren Boyd, and Jeremy Knobel, who will continue their track and field careers at the Division I level, and while Saddlemire signed a National Letter of Intent to the University of Rhode Island and Lauren Boyd did likewise to Quinnipiac University last November, Knobel made his collegiate plans public on Monday.
Knobel, who earned Second-Team All-State honors in the boys’ javelin at last Saturday’s state championship meet at Conley Stadium, signed his NLI to Sacred Heart University, where he plans to major in business economics and continue his athletic career as a decathlete.
The decathlon consists of 10 events – the 100-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles, 400, 1,500, long and high jumps, discus, shot put, pole vault, and javelin – and Knobel has scored points in meets in almost every event. At the state meet, he also placed seventh in the hurdles and the long jump.
“I’m looking forward to it,” said Knobel, who admitted that he reached out “to 10-15 schools” during his collegiate search, “and Sacred Heart was one of the schools to get back to me. (Assistant) coach (Taylor Cudequest) was looking for an athlete who was doing what I was doing, and he was really interested in me.”
Knobel, whose athletic resume also consists of numerous All-Division and All-Class honors, is the second Smithfield resident during the past seven months to sign an NLI to continue their track and field career with the Pioneers. La Salle Academy distance runner David Parenteau is also headed to Fairfield, Conn. in the fall, “and I won’t be rooming with him, but I’ll definitely be running some distance workouts with him,” Knobel added.
Also on hand for the ceremony was the first senior to ink a National Letter of Intent on the signing period’s opening day last Nov. 10, lacrosse standout Sean Trainor, who is a three-time First-Team All-Division selection and one of the area’s best defensive players. He is continuing his career at a D-II school, American International College.
Trainor helped the Sentinels seize the Division IV title last spring and reach the D-III finals on Sunday night, but Smithfield suffered an 8-7 loss to Westerly in their title game at Brown University.
Saddlemire, who took fourth place in the 800 meters at last Saturday’s state championship meet, also signed his NLI that Nov. 10 at the high school. He’s a Second-Team All-State runner in cross country and indoor track who holds several indoor school records.
Two weeks later, Boyd also signed her NLI at the high school, ending speculation as to which sport she would continue, track and field or softball, where she is an All-State left fielder. She is a two-time long jump champion and an excellent sprinter who placed second in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump at last weekend’s state meet.
Signing an NLI to continue her golf career at D-II Assumption University was Samantha Tinsley, who shot at 86 at this year’s state championship match, but just missed the cut for the second day of competition. Last spring, she earned First-Team All-State honors by taking sixth place at the state meet.
The seniors who announced at the ceremony their intentions to play at Division III schools are Cayley McCurdy and Leah Saunders, who will play softball at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Mass.; A.J. Hetu, who will play football at Bridgewater State University; Ryan Flynn, who will play football at Salve Regina University, and Alex Nardolillo, who will play men’s soccer at Johnson & Wales University.
Continuing their careers at neighboring Rhode Island College are Trevor Morgan and Will Schiller (men’s track and field), Sela Bastajian (women’s track and field), and Nicole Nunes (women’s soccer).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.