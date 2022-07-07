SMITHFIELD – A year after helping the Smithfield Little League’s Major Division ages 8-10 all-star team win the District IV championship and reach the state finals, all the players are back and doing plenty of damage in this summer’s six-team District IV ages 9-11 tournament.
Last week, Smithfield handily won its first three round-robin games in a three-day stretch by defeating Cumberland, 12-1, Lincoln, 13-3, and last Thursday night at Gorham Field, Scituate-Foster, 12-1.
Round-robin play will resume tonight at 5:30 p.m. with Smithfield hosting Glocester (2-1) at Whipple Field, Scituate-Foster (1-2) visiting Lincoln (1-2), and Cumberland (2-1) playing host to Woonsocket (0-3). The final round-robin games are Saturday at 5:30 p.m., with Smithfield visiting Woonsocket, Glocester hosting Scituate-Foster, and Lincoln playing Cumberland.
The teams with the top four records will face each other in the semifinals on Monday at 5:30 p.m,, and the winners of those games will play for the championship on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Lincoln is the defending 9-11 champion.
As for the six-team District IV’s 8-10 and 11-12 tournaments, Smithfield was scheduled to begin its title defenses and round robin play on Tuesday, with the 8-10 and 11-12 teams hosting Cumberland in a doubleheader and rematches of their district finals. The following night, the 8-10 and 11-12 squad were also scheduled to visit Woonsocket in a doubleheader.
The Scituate-Foster 8-10 all-stars also kicked off their tournament earlier this week by hosting Woonsocket and visiting Burrillville.
On Friday at 5:30 p.m., Smithfield will host Scituate-Foster in an 8-10 matchup, and at 7:30 p.m., the Smithfield 11-12s will play host to North Smithfield.
The action continues on Sunday with the Smithfield 8-10s hosting Lincoln and the Scituate-Foster 8-10s hosting Cumberland at 5:30 p.m., and the Smithfield 11-12s visiting Burrillville at 7:30 p.m.
Also taking place this week is the best-of-three District I Junior Division (ages 13-15) championship series between Smithfield and Cumberland, which gets underway on Friday night at Whipple Field and continues on Monday at Cumberland’s Bentley Field.
The Smithfield Little League’s rosters for the district tourney:
Juniors: Tyler Guilfoyle, Joseph Guthrie, Cameron Caprio, Jacob Shunney, Tucker Byrnes, Jackson Chamberlin, Domenic Lombardi, Nathan Cameron, Noah Antunes, Joshua Turner, John Rinaldi, Everett Matteson, Elliot Suggs, coaches William Cameron, Neil Shunney, Ralph Boudreau, and David Caprio, and co-managers Michael Guilfoyle and David Antunes.
U12: Braeden Rianna, Joshua Porrazzo, William Guthrie, Matthew Fitts, Kyle Blakely, Alexander Fabisch, Ethan Cataldo, Anthony Lentini, Myles Walsh, Kaeden Manni, Zachary Dolan, Dylan Cordeiro, Tyler Sweet, Leyton Cappello, coach Joseph Porrazzo, and manager John Cappello.
U11: Franco Lema, Henry Begnoche, Rocco Presciutti, Cameron Charlemagne, John Wozniak, Connor Queenan, Mason Dionne, Connor Curtis, Gavin Gibree, Gavin Cadoret, Brady McShane, Royce Aglione, coaches Steve Curtis and Guytano Aglione, and manager Eric Gibree.
U10: James Goding, Cameron Domenico, Damen D’Agostino, James Rinaldi, Matteo Quattrini, Jackson LeBlanc, Caden Balliro, Dustin Marshall, Benjamin Keene, Blaise Manni, Jakob Jackson, Anthony Capece, Joshua Goding, Marcello Fossati, coaches Edward Quattrini and Christopher Keene, and manager Joshua Goding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.