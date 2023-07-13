SMITHFIELD – A season after capturing the Smithfield Little League’s first state championship in 55 years as the league’s ages 9-11 all-star team, Smithfield’s ages 11-12 all-stars have their sights set on another deep run in the postseason.
Smithfield headed into tonight’s pool play finales in the District IV tourney with a 5-0 record, and on Tuesday night, the all-stars convincingly picked up their latest win by rolling past Woonsocket, 12-0, at Whipple Field.
Smithfield, which was coming off Sunday’s 14-0 victory over Burrillville at Burrillville’s Peck Field, had kicked off pool play on Monday, June 26, by cruising to a 16-1 win on its home field over North Smithfield.
Two nights later, the all-stars came away with a thrilling 4-3 victory over defending 11-12 state champion Cumberland at Garvin Field.
And last Wednesday, July 5, Smithfield faced its neighboring rival, Scituate-Foster, at Gorham Field and rolled to a 20-1 victory.
That game saw Smithfield get off to a slow start and allow Scituate/Foster’s run in the bottom of the first inning. Smithfield did put a three-spot on the board to start the game, but didn’t really get going until the fourth inning.
“We’ve had a slow start in every game that we’ve played so far,” Smithfield manager Eric Gibree said. “We need to figure that out. Teams aren’t just going to lie down and let us take a win. They are going to fight, and we need to come with a little more fire than we’ve been showing up with lately.”
Scituate/Foster did indeed put up a fight, but had a horrible fourth inning defensively and ran into some pretty good pitching.
“Our pitching has been fantastic,” Gibree said. “We rely on our arms. We are five or six kids deep; they all throw strikes, and they all hit their spots. That is a strong point for us. Brady (McShane) didn’t give up a hit today. I don’t know if Gavin (Gibree) has given up many hits. The last game Connor (Curtis) pitched, he might have given up two. We do a pretty good job of throwing strikes and keeping hitters off balance.”
Smithfield used two pitchers in the four-inning, mercy-ruled win, with Gavin Gibree starting and McShane relieving him in the third. Gavin Gibree pitched two innings, giving up a run on four hits (three coming in the first) and a walk, and he added two strikeouts. McShane also pitched two innings and retired all six batters he faced, five on strikeouts and the other on a groundout to second.
Offensively, two players reached base in all four of their plate appearances, Connor Curtis and Mason Dionne. Curtis doubled to center in the first and socked a two-run single in the fourth, and Dionne added a single and a triple, walked twice, scored four runs, and drove in another run.
Ahead by a 3-1 score, Smithfield added runs in the second and third innings before breaking the floodgates open in the fourth and scoring 15 runs.
Since this team has grown up together and been successful in each age group, the coaching staff is continuing to teach them a higher skill level. They are learning situational hitting and placing the ball in different areas.
“We’ve been working on staying back and using the whole field,” the Smithfield manager said. “It’s been a real focus point for our kids. Not just for 12 years old, but for when they get 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17, they can take the things they learned here and and play middle school and high school baseball.”
“It’s not comfortable for a lot of them because it’s not what they’re used to,” he continued, “but we’re just trying to teach them some things they can take with them when they move on. It’s a work in progress.”
As for this year’s district, “it’s always good,” the Smithfield manager added. “It depends on which group of 12-year-old kids show up. It’s not a cakewalk; there are no pushovers and we have to be ready to go.”
Smithfield needed to be ready to go in its close victory over Cumberland, which took a 3-0 lead after an inning and a half of play. Smithfield came back with a run in its half of the second and took the lead with three runs in the third.
Cam Charlemagne knocked in Smithfield’s second-inning run with a single, and after Smithfield tied the score in the third by scoring twice on a throwing error, Brayden Castellone drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Curtis picked up the win on the mound by pitching the first four innings, and Castellone tossed two hitless innings to earn a save.
“Cumberland is always right there, and that’s not going to change this year,” the Smithfield manager added. “They’re a good group of ballplayers, they play the game the right way, and I would fully expect to see them in Smithfield (in the championship game) on Saturday.”
Smithfield will wrap up pool play by taking on Lincoln tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Whipple Field. Cumberland and Lincoln are both 4-1 in pool play, and on Tuesday night at Garvin Field, Cumberland defeated Lincoln, 4-1.
The four teams with the best pool play records will face each other in the semifinals on Saturday at times and fields to be announced, and the finals are the following day in Smithfield.
