Out at home
Scituate-Foster leadoff batter Kaleb Baccaire, left, tries to tag up and score on a flyout to center in the bottom of the first inning of last week’s District IV pool play game, but he can’t avoid the tag of Smithfield catcher Connor Queenan for the second out of the inning. Smithfield defeated Scituate-Foster, 20-1.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

SMITHFIELD – A season after capturing the Smithfield Little League’s first state championship in 55 years as the league’s ages 9-11 all-star team, Smithfield’s ages 11-12 all-stars have their sights set on another deep run in the postseason.

Smithfield headed into tonight’s pool play finales in the District IV tourney with a 5-0 record, and on Tuesday night, the all-stars convincingly picked up their latest win by rolling past Woonsocket, 12-0, at Whipple Field.

