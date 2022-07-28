PAWTUCKET – For the first time in 55 years, the Smithfield Little League has a state championship team.
The Major Division ages 9-11 all-star baseball team continued its impressive month by wrapping up its state tournament with a 12-0 victory over South Kingstown on Sunday night at Slater Park.
The state title was the third in the league’s history: Smithfield had won the Major Division championship in 1964 and ‘67. And Smithfield has been a force to be reckoned with this summer. Counting their record in the District IV tournament, the all-stars are a perfect 10-0, with eight victories cut short by the 10-run mercy rule.
“It’s exciting,” Smithfield manager Eric Gibree said. “We outscored our opponents 112-6 throughout the course of the districts and the finals. That’s pretty impressive.”
Since allowing a run with two outs in the first inning of its 2-1 victory over Cumberland in the district finals, Smithfield has yet to allow an opponent to cross the plate. In their state tournament opener on June 19 in Rumford, the all-stars shut out Barrington, 11-0, and the next night in Pawtucket, they blanked South Kingstown, 6-0.
Smithfield will now turn its attention to the regional tournament that will take place from Aug. 1-6 in Beverly, Mass.
Smithfield did not let the week-long heatwave get in its way, but the all-stars embraced it as their bats got hot and stayed hot. With a game to give, the all-stars stepped into the batter’s box on Sunday night and showed no mercy by scoring four times in each of the first two innings.
“We were ready to go,” Gibree said. “From the second we walked into the batting cages, the kids were locked in. We didn’t have to say a word to them. It was go time. They were ready and obviously it showed.”
In the top of the first, leadoff batter Connor Queenan beat out a bunt single by pushing his hit toward the left side of the diamond between the pitcher and the third baseman. After Queenan stole second, Brady McShane hit a bouncing grounder toward the third baseman, and as McShane beat the throw to first, Queenan raced home with the game’s first run.
Connor Curtis, who has been a beast throughout the tournament, then lined a double off the center-field fence to drive in McShane, and that kicked off a productive night that saw Curtis also collect a triple and a home run in his three at-bats and drive in four runs.
“We hit top to bottom, and when we hit top to bottom, good things happen,” Gibree said. “And let’s point out the obvious: Connor was an animal today again. He kind of lit the fuse and we went from there.”
Curtis also got the job done on the mound, as the lefty gave up an infield hit with one out in the first, struck out five batters, and walked three. Just one runner reached third for South Kingstown, with one out in the second, but after Curtis walked a batter to put runners on the corners, he ended the threat with a strikeout.
“They’re a good team,” Gibree said of South Kingstown. “I think they were missing one of their big bats in the middle (of the lineup), but they’ll be back next year.”
Smithfield doubled its lead in the second by collecting four more hits. McShane, who reached base in all three of his at-bats, singled up the middle with one out and scored on Curtis’ triple to deep right. And after Mason Dionne walked and stole second base, Curtis and Dionne scored on Henry Begnoche’s single to right, a flyball that fell just fair.
Begnoche went to third on Gavin Gibree’s single up the middle, and when Gibree drew a throw to second as he went for the steal, Begnoche was able to hustle home with Smithfield’s eighth run.
Smithfield’s final four runs came in the fourth to solidify the mercy-rule shortened game. John Wozniak walked and scored on McShane’s double to left, and then Curtis knocked his biggest hit of the game, a two-run homer over the center-field fence. Dionne later singled to right and scored on Gibree’s base hit to left.
The tournament was hosted by the Darlington American Little League, which last summer, won the ages 8-10 state championship by defeating Smithfield in the finals. After the disappointment of last year’s loss, Smithfield, which is now up an age group, had unfinished business that they took care of on Sunday.
“This is the same group of kids, with the exception of two or three (players), and we’ve been together since they were 7-8 (years old),” Gibree said. “The same kids sign up to play every year, and we take the kids who sign up and we run with it. And they buy in, every single one of them.”
