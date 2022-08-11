BEVERLY, Mass. – The Smithfield Little League’s Major Division ages 9-11 all-star baseball team was unable to reach the semifinals of last week’s Tournament of Champions, which was hosted by the Beverly Little League and featured a dozen state champions from New England and the Mid-Atlantic states.

After posting a 7-0 win over the Maine state champion, Yarmouth, in its pool play opener on Monday, Aug. 1, Smithfield was dealt the first loss of its marvelous summer two nights later by suffering a 5-0 defeat to the Pennsylvania state champion, Delaware County’s Aston Middletown.

