BEVERLY, Mass. – The Smithfield Little League’s Major Division ages 9-11 all-star baseball team was unable to reach the semifinals of last week’s Tournament of Champions, which was hosted by the Beverly Little League and featured a dozen state champions from New England and the Mid-Atlantic states.
After posting a 7-0 win over the Maine state champion, Yarmouth, in its pool play opener on Monday, Aug. 1, Smithfield was dealt the first loss of its marvelous summer two nights later by suffering a 5-0 defeat to the Pennsylvania state champion, Delaware County’s Aston Middletown.
In the win over Yarmouth, Smithfield took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Gavin Gibree and Gavin Cadoret led off with walks, and after a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, Cameron Charlemagne lofted a sacrifice fly to center field that allowed Gibree to tag up and score.
In the third, Smithfield doubled its lead when Mason Dionne led off with a walk, stole second, and scored on a line single to left by Gibree, and in the seventh, Smithfield rallied for five runs, as Brady McShane drove in two runs with a line single to center and Connor Curtis and Dionne added RBI singles.
Connor Queenan collected two of Smithfield’s seven hits, and Henry Begnoche and Curtis teamed up to pitch a magnificent one-hitter that saw Begnoche, the winning pitcher, strike out nine batters in four innings of relief and Curtis whiff six of the nine batters he faced in the first two innings.
Aston Middletown and the state champions from New York, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia reached the semifinals by winning both of their pool play games, and Aston Middletown went on to win the regional championship by posting a 4-0 record and outscoring its four opponents by a 35-0 margin.
Smithfield, meanwhile, finishes its season with an 11-1 record that included eight wins that were cut short by the 10-run mercy rule and a state title that was the league’s first in 55 years. In its 12 games, Smithfield outscored its opponents, 119-11.
