SMITHFIELD – After winning its first six games of the District IV tournament by a combined score of 81-5, the Smithfield Little League’s Major Division ages 10-11 all-star baseball team was finally challenged in the championship game last Wednesday, July 13, by a tough Cumberland team.
Down by a 1-0 score after three innings of play, Smithfield was able to score twice in the top of the fourth and hold on the rest of the way for a thrilling 2-1 victory at Whipple Field.
The team, which features most of the players who helped guide Smithfield to the District IV’s ages 8-10 championship last year, will advance to the double-elimination state tournament that began on Tuesday night at Pawtucket’s Slater Park.
But in order to reach the state tourney, Smithfield had to beat Cumberland. The all-stars convincingly won their pool play matchup by a 12-1 score, but this time around, Cumberland, which entered the game with a 5-1 record, came to play.
“It was fun,” Smithfield manager Eric Gibree said. “This was a good game. We’ve been rolling over teams for the entire playoffs, but (Cumberland’s) a very good team and they showed up today.”
The loss was a tough one for Cumberland, but the ride to the title game, “and just to see the smiles, the effort, and the confidence that they built throughout this all-star season,” certainly pleased the team’s manager, Ruben Tejada. “It felt good to watch them make it (to the finals) and develop through the all-star season,” he added.
Cumberland got on the board in the bottom of the first off Smithfield starting pitcher Connor Curtis. After a strikeout, Nathan Ackley drew a four-pitch walk, and after he went to second on a wild pitch and Curtis struck out another batter, James Arthurs drove the first pitch he saw into right-center field for an RBI double.
That turned out to be the only hit Cumberland collected in the game, as Curtis pitched 5 2/3 strong innings, striking out 13 batters and walking three before reaching his pitch count in the sixth. Brady McShane, the starting shortstop, took over for Curtis on the hill and struck out the only batter he faced to clinch the championship.
“That kid is a manchild, a 6-foot-2, 11-year-old,” Gibree said of Curtis, who was also solid at the plate with two doubles and two walks. “He pitched a heck of a game. I don’t know what else to say. He was lights out all game. He played phenomenal.”
Smithfield, meanwhile, nearly produced a run in the top of the first when McShane walked and Connor Curtis doubled to center, but Ackley, who was Cumberland’s starting pitcher, got out of the inning unscathed.
While Smithfield got runners on base in the next two innings, the all-stars could not plate a run, but in the fourth, they received a spark from their three subs, Rocco Presciutti, John Wozniak, and Cameron Charlemagne, who led off the inning.
Presciutti led off with a hard-hit single to the mound that Ackley could not make a play on, and after he poured on the jets and took two bases on a sacrifice bunt by Wozniak, Charlemagne worked the count before grounding out to the shortstop, but driving in Presciutti with the tying run.
“Everybody has a job,” Gibree said. “It’s not to be a home run hitter, it’s to play a role. They did a phenomenal job, coming in and putting the ball in play when we needed them to. Without them, we probably don’t score a run, so they were huge for us.”
With the bases empty and two outs, Connor Queenan beat out a bunt single down the third-base line, and after McShane walked, Curtis hit a line drive to right that resulted in a ground-rule double, which meant Queenan was allowed to score the go-ahead run, but McShane had to stay at third.
Ackley then induced a groundout to short to end the inning and faced just one more batter to start the fifth before his night was over. In his 4 1/3 innings of work, he struck out five batters and allowed five hits and five walks.
“Nate’s been really dealing lately,” Tejada said. “He’s been working hard on his pitches. For him to go the length he did, and the way he pitched, he played a big part in what we were able to do, just like everyone else did.”
“I’m so proud of my guys,” Tejada added. “I tell them it’s not the coaches, it’s them, and it’s all about how they tried, the effort they give, and the confidence they have. They came together and put together a heck of a game.”
Smithfield, meanwhile, faced the District II champion, Barrington, in Tuesday’s state tournament opener and rolled to an 11-0 victory, while District III champion South Kingstown defeated District I champion Cranston East in the other game.
The winning teams were scheduled to play each other the following night, while the losing teams played in an elimination game. The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
“These kids work hard, and we’re going to continue to work hard and keep winning games, as long as we do what we’re taught to do,” Gibree said. “We’re ready to go. We’ve been looking for competition and hopefully this is just the start of it. If we play like we did (last Wednesday night), I think we are going to be hard to beat.”
