SMITHFIELD – After winning its first six games of the District IV tournament by a combined score of 81-5, the Smithfield Little League’s Major Division ages 10-11 all-star baseball team was finally challenged in the championship game last Wednesday, July 13, by a tough Cumberland team.

Down by a 1-0 score after three innings of play, Smithfield was able to score twice in the top of the fourth and hold on the rest of the way for a thrilling 2-1 victory at Whipple Field.

