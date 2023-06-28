NORTH PROVIDENCE – With summer baseball in full swing, as well as the muggy, unsettled weather, the Smithfield-North Providence Post 29 American Legion baseball team chalked up its first victory of the Junior Division season in a big way late Sunday afternoon, rolling past Scituate Post 19, 17-3, at North Providence High’s turf field.

The win, which was halted after 4 1/2 innings by the mercy rule, upped Post 29’s record to 1-2: Smithfield-NP had dropped its first two games to Riverside Post 10 by scores of 6-4 and 4-1. Post 29 also has a number of games coming up this week that may or may not be affected by the weather.

