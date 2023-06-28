Smithfield-North Providence runner Gio Esposito successfully steals second base as the ball sails past Scituate shortstop Quinn Liptrot, #2, and second baseman DreydonScott in the bottom of the second inning on Sunday. Esposito scored on a passed ball to give Smithfield-NP its first run, and Post 29 went on to post a 17-3, as Esposito scored three runs while also hitting a two-run double.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – With summer baseball in full swing, as well as the muggy, unsettled weather, the Smithfield-North Providence Post 29 American Legion baseball team chalked up its first victory of the Junior Division season in a big way late Sunday afternoon, rolling past Scituate Post 19, 17-3, at North Providence High’s turf field.
The win, which was halted after 4 1/2 innings by the mercy rule, upped Post 29’s record to 1-2: Smithfield-NP had dropped its first two games to Riverside Post 10 by scores of 6-4 and 4-1. Post 29 also has a number of games coming up this week that may or may not be affected by the weather.
As is the case in the summer, with the multitude of baseball leagues, a lot of players tend to play for more than one league. Case in point on Sunday: Both Smithfield-NP and Scituate were missing players, and Post 29 was also down its manager, Dom Pontarelli, so coach Lou Zammarelli ran the team.
“(Scituate) was a little depleted today,” Zammarelli added. “We were also missing a bunch of guys, but apparently, the guys they were missing were more important than the guys we were missing.”
Three Smithfield-NP pitchers teamed up on a four-hitter. Jonah Walsh started the game on the mound and worked three innings to pick up the win, as he struck out five batters and walked two.
“We came ready to play,” Zammarelli added. “We had an umpire delay, which didn’t help. but the guys understood that once we got going, we were the better team, and we stayed focused, which was good. They got the runs they needed and everyone played well, and obviously, we received good pitching from Jonah and Sean Francisco.”
Scituate, which dropped to 0-3, took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Dreydon Scott scored on a passed ball and Tim Casserly singled in Cooper St. Onge.
Walsh then came back to pitch a 1-2-3 inning in the second, and in the bottom of that inning, Smithfield-NP erupted for 12 runs off three pitchers by marching 17 players to the plate. Chris Scimone’s two-run single to left field gave Post 29 the lead.
Scituate later scored a run in the top of the third, but Post 29, which saw Gio Esposito collect a two-run double and a base hit and score three times, added two more runs in the third and three more in the fourth.
“We’re very happy with how things worked out today,” Zammarelli noted. “It was a team effort. When you get into a game like this, it’s difficult to stay focused, but they stayed in the game the whole way, which was good.”
As for this summer’s team, “we have a mix of kids,” Zammarelli added. “We have seven or eight kids coming back and then we picked up about seven others. This is only the third game, so have a ways to go yet.”
The season is young, but will be busy.
“We’re scheduled to play (on Monday) in East Providence, a doubleheader home on Wednesday, a doubleheader Thursday in Newport, and then another doubleheader on the weekend,” said Zammarelli. “It’s going to be very difficult for us the rest of this week. You hate to play these one-sided games, but it was good for us to just go out there and have some fun.”
Zammarelli added that he knows that a good chunk of his summer will be spent on his home field, between the American Legion team, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League, and the Babe Ruth all-stars, as all three of the state tournaments (ages 13, 14, and 15) and the 14-year-old regionals will be held at NPHS.
