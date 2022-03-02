NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Smithfield/North Providence Post 29 American Legion baseball program is currently taking registrations for players ages 15-19 for its Senior and Junior Division teams.
The Legion season will begin at the conclusion of the high school baseball season. Both teams will play their home games at Smithfield High and North Providence High and travel around the state for their road games.
Contact Lou Zammarelli at lou@zamlawri.com or 401-572-6347 to receive a registration form or for more information.
