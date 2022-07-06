NORTH PROVIDENCE – If the Smithfield-North Providence Post 29 baseball team plans to defend its American Legion state championship, then the Junior Division ballclub is going to have to again rely on its solid pitching and near-flawless defense throughout the season.
Last Wednesday night at North Providence High, Post 29 saw its outstanding pitching and defense, as well as a couple of squeeze bunts in the bottom of the fourth inning, pave the way for a just-what-the-doctor-ordered 5-2 win over three-time state finalist Upper Deck Post 14.
Post 29 had entered that game with four losses in its last five games, but last Wednesday’s win, as well as its split of a doubleheader with Riverside Post 10 last Saturday night at the high school, raised Smithfield-NP’s record to 7-5.
Entering Tuesday night’s action, Post 29’s .583 winning percentage kept the ballclub in fourth place in the 10-team standings, trailing Riverside (8-2), Gershkoff Auburn Post 20 (6-1), and South Kingstown Post 39 (6-2).
Last season, Smithfield-NP rode its potent arms and ‘D’ to a 12-5 record and the first American Legion state title won by either a North Providence or a Smithfield program. And this year, Post 29 seems to be using the same formula: Smithfield-NP has allowed four or less runs in nine of its 12 games, and Post 29 had also committed just 18 errors in its first 10.
In last Wednesday’s victory over 5th-place Upper Deck (5-4), starting pitcher Brayden Cockcroft and relievers Anthony SanMartino Jr. and Jeremiah Rouel teamed up to limit Post 14 to seven hits, and that trio was backed up nicely in the field by Post 29’s first errorless game of the season.
“We got an all-around great effort from our pitching staff,” said Upper Deck manager Dom Pontarelli. “With pitching like that, there’s not much more you can ask for. When you pitch like that and play defense and you’re able to push across a few runs the way we did, you should be successful and able to win games.”
"We got swept by Gershkoff and we split with Newport because we made errors,"
Cockcroft picked up the victory on the hill by working the first 4 1/3 innings, striking out four batters, and scattering four walks and three hits. SanMartino pitched the next 1 2/3 innings, and Nouel grabbed a save by working around two singles in the seventh.
Second baseman Ronnie Paux made the defensive play of the game in the top of the first, when with an Upper Deck runner on third and two outs, he dove to his right to snag a hard grounder hit by Josh Lyons and threw him out at first on a close play.
In Post 29’s decisive fourth-inning rally, the locals quickly loaded the bases when Jayden Tolentino led off by crushing a ground-rule double to deep center, Cockcroft blooped an opposite-field single inside the left-field line, and SanMartino drew a walk.
That brought Tony Abed to the plate, and he dropped a bunt in front of the mound. Tolentino, who took a large lead off third, took off as soon as Abed made contact with the ball and slid headfirst across the plate to make it a 2-0 game.
Vin Pontarelli then followed with a suicide squeeze bunt down the first-base line that scored Cockcroft with ease. SanMartino, who got a very good jump off Mackenzie once he delivered the pitch to the plate, never slowed down, and when Mackenzie threw the ball the first, SanMartino was on his way home with Post 29’s fourth run.
“That’s a play that (coach) Anthony (SanMartino Sr.) likes to run,” said the Upper Deck manager. “We were able to get two runs off one bunt. We knew having 10 guys and only one option off the bench, we had to push across runs any way we could.”
Abed, who quietly took third on the squeeze bunt, raced home a few pitches later on a wild pitch.
SanMartino put his speed to good use to help Post 29 score its first run on the night. He led off the second with a ground single to right, and after he swiped second base, he stole third and easily came home when the throw there bounced into the outfield.
Upper Deck broke the shutout in the fifth on a run-scoring groundout by Lyons that scored Matt Sanzi, and Post 14’s other run came in the sixth. Sanzi and Ben Jahnz collected doubles off Cockcroft.
In Post 29’s doubleheader with Riverside, Post 10 posted an 8-2 win in the opening game, but Smithfield-NP came back to claim the nightcap, 8-3, as Vin Pontarelli pitched a five-hitter that saw him strike out four and yield four walks and one earned run.
Smithfield-NP armed him with a 5-0 lead after two innings of play, as Tolentino socked a two-run single to left in the second and Jack Larocque singled home a run in the first. Tommy Malloy had a big game at the plate for Post 29, as he went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and as many stolen bases, and Ronnie Paux also drove in two runs.
Post 29, which was back in action on Tuesday night with a game at Ponaganset, will face Howard Rogers Post 25 on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Max Read Field and Upper Deck the following night at 5:30 p.m. at Tucker Field.
