Jason Padula Smithfield runner
Smithfield High junior Jason Padula, right, puts some distance between him and Burrillville High junior Devin Richard, center, as he gets ready to cross the finish line in sixth place in a time of 16:32.4 at last Saturday morning’s Class C championship meet at Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course. The Sentinels took third place in the team standings.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

GLOCESTER – After winning the past two Class C championships by a handful of points over St. Raphael Academy, the Smithfield High boys’ cross country team was unable to three-peat as champions and top the Saints in last Saturday morning’s class meet at Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course.

Nor were the Sentinels able to hold off East Greenwich: Smithfield settled for third place with 81 points. The Saints won their second title in four years with 58 points – the same total that the Sentinels produced in its last two class meets – and the Avengers placed second with 68.

