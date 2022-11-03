Smithfield High junior Jason Padula, right, puts some distance between him and Burrillville High junior Devin Richard, center, as he gets ready to cross the finish line in sixth place in a time of 16:32.4 at last Saturday morning’s Class C championship meet at Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course. The Sentinels took third place in the team standings.
GLOCESTER – After winning the past two Class C championships by a handful of points over St. Raphael Academy, the Smithfield High boys’ cross country team was unable to three-peat as champions and top the Saints in last Saturday morning’s class meet at Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course.
Nor were the Sentinels able to hold off East Greenwich: Smithfield settled for third place with 81 points. The Saints won their second title in four years with 58 points – the same total that the Sentinels produced in its last two class meets – and the Avengers placed second with 68.
Smithfield saw its top two runners place among the top six finishers, as senior Elijah Saddlemire grabbed third place out of 94 runners in a time of 15:59.1 and junior Jason Padula placed sixth in 16:32.4. Saddlemire became the first Sentinels runner to crack the 16-minute mark on the Chieftains’ legendary course.
The Sentinels’ third runner across the finish line was sophomore Mike Goodson, who finished 15th in 17:10.9, but the Saints were able to take four of the top 13 places and the Avengers saw their top three runners crack the top 10.
SRA senior Devan Kipyego, who was the state’s Gatorade Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year and Track & Field Athlete of the Year as a junior, easily won the race with a time of 15:06.3 that was a whopping 49.1 seconds faster than the runner-up finisher, as well as the second-fastest time in the course’s history.
Senior Camden Maione took 24th place for Smithfield in a time of 17:40.3, and his classmate, Josh Anderson, also finished in the top 40 by taking 33rd in 18:28.6. Scituate sophomore Tristan Redmond also qualified for the state meet by finishing 32nd in a personal-best time of 18:26.5.
The Sentinels, who took second place in the Northern Division during the dual-meet season, will return to Ponaganset for Saturday’s state championship meet, and they will be joined by the host Chieftains, who took third place in the division.
Competing in the morning’s Class B meet, the Chieftains finished second out of 12 teams with 80 points, as Barrington ran away with the title by placing six runners among the top 14 and ending up with 31 points.
Ponaganset’s top six runners cracked the top 40, and two of them were in the top 10, juniors Jeremy Roe, who took fifth place out of 90 runners in a personal-best time of 16:44.3, and Owen Klein, who also produced a PR by finishing 12.4 seconds behind Roe in seventh place.
Juniors Nicholas Olszweski (19th place, 18:01.1) and Eric Burgjohann (21st, 18:08.1) were Ponaganset’s next two finishers, and they were followed by junior Jackson Souza (34th, 18:55.9) and senior Matt Pingatore (39th, 19:16.5).
In the girls’ Class C meet, Glocester resident and Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Emmy Belvin and Smithfield sophomore Maritza Howard made the grade for the state meet with their solid performances.
Belvin qualified for the RIIL meet for the third straight year by taking seventh place out of 97 runners in a time of 20:21.7, and Howard placed 33rd in 22:28.3. Smithfield juniors Kamryn Lynch (37th place, 23:06.4) and Caroline Bosco (43rd, 23:44.2) just missed the cut.
Ponaganset’s top runners in the girls’ Class B meet were freshman Giada Nasso, who took 36th place in 23:27.4, and sophomore Briella Bailey, who placed 40th in a personal-best time of 24:07.7.
A couple of La Salle Academy runners from the area also performed well in the afternoon’s Class A meet. In the girls’ race, Scituate junior Mia Bettez took fourth place in a time of 19:46.5, and in the boys’ race, Smithfield sophomore Grady McGinnis placed 17th in 17:15.4.
As for Saturday’s state meet, the boys’ race will kick off the action at 2:15 p.m. while the girls’ race will take place 45 minutes later.
