SMITHFIELD – Using five pitchers and all 17 players available, the Smithfield Connie Mack baseball team kicked off its first summer season in seven years with a 9-3 victory over the Warwick PAL last Wednesday, June 15, at Smithfield High.
After partnering with North Providence the past few summers on Senior and Junior American Legion teams, Smithfield decided to switch over to Connie Mack so the town could keep all its players together. Smithfield had fielded a Connie Mack team during the 2014 and ’15 seasons.
“We have an influx of guys and we wanted to keep it in town with just Smithfield (players),” Smithfield manager Jim Connell Jr. said. “We played with North Providence, and no hard feelings there, but I’d rather have my guys sit for guys that were going to be on their team or helping each other to get better.”
Smithfield’s team is made up of 19-20 players who range from ages 17 and under. Connell said that moving to Connie Mack ensured that the team would play its home games on the high school’s field and not have to cut any of their players.
He wants to use this league as a learning experience for incoming and veteran Smithfield High players for next spring. But as it’s summer ball, he said everyone is going to play.
“Obviously, you want to win, but you play to get better everyday,” he said. “They will all play and hopefully start to love each other more.”
Having depth, especially a lot of players who can play multiple positions, ensures that Smithfield should have a full team throughout the summer, even if players should go on vacation or play for other teams.
While Connell Jr., who is also the Sentinels’ head coach, is managing the ballclub, he still has his Smithfield assistant coaches on his staff, such as his father, Jim Connell Sr., Pete Marino, and Tyler Duffy. Connell Jr. said it’s Duffy’s farewell tour with the team, as he is moving after the summer.
Connell Jr. also has a former Smithfield High player who wants to try out coaching, Chris Olean, “and he might be a JV coach next year,” the manager added. Last week’s season-opening win was a team effort in the dugout, as Olean made a few calls while having Connell Jr. there to show him the ropes.
“It was almost like training day,” Connell Jr. said. “Chris is a good kid. He was one of our captains a few years ago. He’s a good leader, and I’m just kind of molding him, being a little voice for him in the dugout.”
Smithfield’s pitchers teamed up to throw a six-hitter, as Paul Snowman got the start and went three innings, giving up just one hit, but four walks. Jordan Hurst pitched the fourth inning and gave up two runs on three hits and a walk, and the final three pitchers, Nick Collins, Luca Simonelli, and Michael Sands, each pitched an inning. Simonelli and Sands each delivered a 1-2-3 frame, and Sands struck out two batters.
“We have a lot of guys that can throw,” Connell Jr. said. “We probably have about seven to eight pitchers, and they’ll all throw an inning or two and see where they fall.”
Smithfield also got production out of almost everyone in the lineup, as the starters helped produce a 5-0 lead after two innings of play and the bench players rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Smithfield took its five-run lead by rallying for four runs with one out in the second. Ryan Flynn kicked off the rally by belting a ground-rule double to left field, and he scored on Hurst’s single to right-center. Warwick scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth, but Smithfield put the game away with its six-run rally.
“We got everyone at least three to four innings to play, and everyone got at least one at-bat,” Connell said. “It’s the first game of the summer, the first game with all these new guys, and the first game with our new coach, Chris Olean. Everybody got to play and everyone contributed.”
Smithfield will play 14 league games, mainly on Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings, and Connell Jr. said that if his team wants a game under the lights, they may try to play one at Whipple Field.
“We can learn and play with the same guys that we would play during the regular high school season,” Connell Jr. remarked. “It’s all Smithfield guys and all guys that want to play here at the high school at some point.”
