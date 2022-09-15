Left, Smithfield senior defensive end Ray Porter, #60, and senior outside linebacker A.J. Hetu, right, team up to tackle North Providence senior tailback Miguel Santana for a two-yard loss during last Friday night’s Division IV opener at the Cougars’ newly turfed Serio Field. The Sentinels defeated the Cougars, 19-8. Right, Smithfield senior quarterback Joey Smith completed nine of his 15 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Left, Smithfield senior defensive end Ray Porter, #60, and senior outside linebacker A.J. Hetu, right, team up to tackle North Providence senior tailback Miguel Santana for a two-yard loss during last Friday night’s Division IV opener at the Cougars’ newly turfed Serio Field. The Sentinels defeated the Cougars, 19-8. Right, Smithfield senior quarterback Joey Smith completed nine of his 15 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Smithfield High football team did everything it could last Friday night to spoil North Providence High’s debut on its high school’s newly turfed and refurbished Serio Field.
Playing in front of the largest gathering for a Smithfield-NP game in more than a decade – the parking lots in front and on the side of the school were packed, as were the bleachers and their surrounding areas – the Sentinels played well on both sides of the ball to capture their Division IV opener with their neighboring rivals, 19-8.
Yes, the crowd resembled one that you’d normally see at a Super Bowl, not for a season opener, and while the jitters were certainly alive and kicking for both sides, “thankfully, we were able to overcome them,” said Smithfield head coach Glenn Castiglia. “I’d like to think that some of our hard work from the summer and the offseason kind of helped push us through a little bit.”
“It was a pretty good crowd,” noted Smithfield senior wide receiver/cornerback Chris Currie, who had three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown and also pounced on a fumble by the Cougars 21 seconds into the final quarter. “We knew North Providence was obviously going to have a lot (of fans) here with the new field, but we were happy to see the Smithfield natives show up and we were just glad to be out here.”
The Sentinels were led by their senior quarterback, Joey Smith, who completed nine of his 15 passes for 134 yards. He helped break open a close game by throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Currie with 5:21 to play in the second quarter and a 24-yard TD strike to junior Jesse Garneau with 6:37 left in the third.
Smithfield also received a pair of field goals from its first-year kicker, senior Nick Collins, who gave his team a 3-0 lead by booting a 30-yard field goal 5:15 into the game and extended it to 12-2 at halftime by kicking a 37-yard field goal with no time on the clock that hit the left post, bounced off the crossbar, and snuck over it.
And defensively, Smithfield forced four second-half turnovers, sacked NP junior quarterback Ben Borkman four times, and received an excellent game from junior safety Gavin Trost, who led his team with eight tackles and two fourth-quarter interceptions and caused the fumble that Currie recovered.
Another senior who played well and contributed five tackles and a sack was defensive end Ray Porter, and speaking of Smithfield’s 12th-graders, “we have some great senior leadership,” added Castiglia. “We preach that all the time because we need our older kids to step up and lead by example, and that’s what they did tonight.”
The Cougars’ two points came on a safety with 2:37 to play in the opening quarter, as senior Miguel Santana blocked a punt in the back of the end zone that sailed out of bounds, and NP scored the night’s final points with 1:44 left in the third quarter on a 20-yard touchdown run by sophomore tailback Mike Allard, who ran for a game-high 64 yards on 13 carries.
But the backbreaker for NP came midway through the third quarter when Borkman was intercepted at the Cougars’ 24-yard line by Currie, who was able to pick off a batted pass. Seven seconds later, Garneau was all by himself when he reeled in a short lob from Smith and raced untouched to the end zone to give the visitors a 19-2 command.
The Sentinels will now set their sights on an unusually early bye week, and they will return to action on Saturday, Sept. 24, by visiting the Juanita Sanchez/Providence Country Day co-op team in a 6 p.m. showdown at Conley Stadium.
Smithfield’s home opener isn’t until Friday, Sept. 30, when they host the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op team, which is down from Division III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.