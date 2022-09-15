NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Smithfield High football team did everything it could last Friday night to spoil North Providence High’s debut on its high school’s newly turfed and refurbished Serio Field.

Playing in front of the largest gathering for a Smithfield-NP game in more than a decade – the parking lots in front and on the side of the school were packed, as were the bleachers and their surrounding areas – the Sentinels played well on both sides of the ball to capture their Division IV opener with their neighboring rivals, 19-8.

