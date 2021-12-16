SMITHFIELD – The Sentinel Striders’ youth running club dealt with adverse conditions at last Saturday’s USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships at Bourbon County Park in Paris, Ky., yet were still able to fly home with some solid performances.
“We were about 250 miles east of the horrible tornadoes that ripped through the western part of (Kentucky),” reported Striders assistant coach Jeff Souza. “But the weather was still a major factor, with 30 mph wind gusts and mud all over the course.”
“Two years ago, in Madison, Wisc., there were temperatures in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens,” he continued. “These conditions were worse, but the kids stepped up though and ran great.”
One of the top finishes came from the girls’ ages 11-12 group, which placed 10th in the team standings in its 1.86-mile race and received excellent efforts from two Gallagher Middle School 7th-graders. Meghan Bennett placed 142nd in a time of 13:36, and Liliana Healey took 191st place in 14:22.
Three more Smithfield natives also placed in the top 150 of their national races. In the boys’ ages 11-12 race, which was also 1.86 miles, William Busam placed 96th in 12:27 and Danny Healey finished 142nd in 12:53, and in the girls’ ages 15-16 event, which was 3.1 miles, Smithfield High freshman Maritza Howard finished 55th in 24:08.
