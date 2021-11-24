SMITHFIELD – Less than two weeks after taking premature exits from the Division IV playoffs, the Smithfield High and North Providence High football teams will try to end their strong seasons on a high note on Thursday at 10 a.m. when they battle each other for the 50th time in their Thanksgiving Day rivalry at the Sentinels’ Boyle Athletic Complex.
The series, which began in 1970 and is the sixth oldest in the state, will finally see its 50th contest after the COVID-19 pandemic moved the 2020-21 season from the fall to the spring. (Both teams also did not play each other in 1989.)
To help celebrate the milestone, former North Providence and Smithfield players and cheerleaders will be invited onto the field at halftime for a brief ceremony.
Smithfield leads the holiday series, 26-22-1, but NP has won the last two Turkey Day games, as well as six of the last eight. The Cougars were originally scheduled to host the game, but work recently began on their new turf facility, which is expected to be completed by next fall.
Both Division IV teams had played each other during the regular season on Sept. 17 in Smithfield, and the Sentinels were able to come away with a 22-6 victory.
They will come into the game with winning records: NP went 5-3 during the regular season and Smithfield is 4-3, but coming off its third straight loss, a 19-3 defeat to the Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout School co-op team in the D-IV quarterfinals on Nov. 12 at home.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, they were forced to bow out of their quarterfinal-round game against Davies on Nov. 14 due to COVID issues.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m., the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op team will kick off the RIIL’s holiday schedule in fashion by entertaining Scituate High on the Northmen’s refurbished turf field.
The season was a difficult one for the co-op team, not just because they were forced to play all of their Division III games on the road, but also because they dropped all seven of them.
But the squad has a chance to end its season on a high note, and on their new playing surface, against the Division IV Spartans, who went 2-6, with victories over Hope and Tiverton. The co-op team leads the non-league series, 9-4, and has won the last four meetings.
Also playing on Thanksgiving at 10 a.m. is Ponaganset High, which is returning to next week’s Division IV Super Bowl at Cranston Stadium to play the EWG/Prout co-op team, but will first head to Burrillville High’s Alumni Field to face the Broncos for the 35th time in their holiday series.
The Broncos, who were 4-4 in D-I, lead the series, 20-14, and own a seven-game win streak over the undefeated Chieftains, and that streak should turn into eight once their non-league game is over.
Expect head coach Jim Cook to rest his starters and play his junior varsity players for almost all of Thursday’s game. In his eyes, a Super Bowl championship means a whole lot more than a non-league holiday victory.
