PROVIDENCE – The Smithfield High girls’ swim team wrapped up its outstanding season last Saturday afternoon by delivering its share of top-20 finishes at the state championship meet at Brown University.
Leading the Sentinels with their 16th places were junior Angelina Chenault in the 100-yard butterfly, who clocked a time of 1:06.13, and the 400-yard freestyle relay squad of sophomores Taryn Reed and Caroline Bosco, freshman Sami-Lee Harrington, and Chenault, which time was 4:20.77.
The top finisher from the area was an independent swimmer from Scituate High, freshman Ella Bard, who finished 15th in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:47.51.
Also finishing in the top 20 was Smithfield’s 200-yard medley relay team of sophomore Isabelle Bottone, freshman Veronica Lilly, Reed, and Chenault, which placed 19th in 2:11.85.
