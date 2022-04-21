SMITHFIELD – For a young high school softball team that got off to a shaky start in its return to the state’s top division, Smithfield’s victory over defending state champion Coventry last Friday afternoon was certainly a win to treasure.
And it was also one that the Sentinels, or anyone who attended the game, won’t soon forget.
In a game that began at noon at the Knotty Oakers’ field and didn’t end until just after 4 p.m., the Sentinels held on for a wild 14-13 extra-inning triumph that saw them break a 9-9 tie with five runs in the top of the 11th inning, only to watch Coventry strike for four in its half of the frame.
How wild was this game?
• Both teams combined for 30 hits, an unusually high number for a Division I contest.
• Smithfield junior pitcher Cayley McCurdy worked all 11 innings for the ‘W’ and threw an astounding 205 pitches. Her counterpart, Coventry senior Samantha Bergantino, tossed 217 pitches, but in only 10 1/3 innings of work.
• The Sentinels won despite stranding 16 runners on base and committing five errors that led to four unearned runs.
• And after five innings, Coventry owned a 9-1 lead, thanks to three-run rallies in its half of the fourth and fifth innings that broke open a close game.
But just when it appeared that the Sentinels were on the brink of suffering a mercy-rule defeat, as well as their fifth loss in six games, they rolled up their sleeves and amazingly sent the game into extra innings by rallying for six runs in the top of the sixth and two in the seventh.
The Sentinels received “a great performance by all the girls,” noted Smithfield head coach Mario Vendittelli. “I have never seen a game like this in over 10 years of coaching. It was crazy.”
Of the 16 hits that Smithfield collected, none was bigger than freshman second baseman Madison Kennedy’s only hit of the contest. With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, she tied the score at 9-9 by lining a two-run single to right field.
With one out in the 11th, Smithfield loaded the bases for sophomore shortstop Skyla Oliveira, who cleared them with a triple to right. Junior center fielder Leah Saunders followed with her second triple of the game, a blast to center that easily scored Oliveira, and McCurdy helped her cause with a run-scoring single to right.
McCurdy’s hit turned out to be a huge one, because in the bottom of the inning, the Knotty Oakers, who came into the game with a 3-0 record and hadn’t allowed a run in those victories, responded with their four-run rally and had the tying run in scoring position. But McCurdy pitched her way out of the jam and helped her team pick up a memorable victory.
Junior left fielder Lauren Boyd led the Sentinels offensively by going 4-for-5 with a double, two walks, and two runs scored, and Saunders was 3-for-4 with three walks, two runs scored, and two runs batted in.
Senior right fielder Cassidy Conlin, senior third baseman Danielle Tourgee, and McCurdy each had two hits, and freshman Suzanne Laflamme also crossed the plate three times. McCurdy also struck out 13 batters and walked three in her complete-game outing.
The Sentinels returned to action on Monday afternoon by facing North Kingstown at the Skippers’ Ryan Park, and Smithfield’s hot bats picked up where they left off and collected a season-high 18 hits to pave the way for a 12-2 victory that was halted after five innings by the mercy rule.
The Sentinels, who took a 10-0 lead after 2 1/2 innings of play and never looked back, saw Kennedy lead the charge by going 4-for-4 with three RBIs, three runs scored, and two stolen bases.
Oliveira also went 3-for-4; Boyd doubled, tripled, and scored three runs; McCurdy went 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs batted in, and junior Ella Bose singled and tripled.
McCurdy also returned to the circle and picked up the victory by tossing four scoreless innings, striking out seven batters, and allowing only two singles and a walk.
Smithfield will look to even its D-I record at 4-4 today in a 4:30 p.m. duel at home against Pilgrim, which owns the division’s best record at 6-0.
