Smithfield High senior center fielder Leah Saunders manages to stay out of the way of a late throw to the plate and La Salle Academy catcher Claire Boulanger as she scores her team's only run in last Saturday's afternoon's game. Saunders went 1-for-3 with a triple in the Sentinels' 5-1 loss.
La Salle Academy runner Giuliana Ialongo steals second base in the top of the first inning of last Saturday’s Division I game, despite Smithfield shortstop Skyla Oliveira showing the ball to the umpire and looking for an ‘out’ call. The Rams beat the Sentinels, 5-1.
Left, La Salle Academy sophomore first baseman Lily Roumelis, a Smithfield native, singles through the right side of the field in her team’s 5-1 win over the Sentinels. Right, Smithfield High senior center fielder Leah Saunders manages to stay out of the way of a late throw to the plate and La Salle catcher Claire Boulanger as she scores her team’s only run.
SMITHFIELD – Despite graduating just two seniors from a talented team that posted an 11-7 record in its return to Division I, the Smithfield High softball team is off to a 1-3 start in the state’s top division, which includes its 5-1 defeat at home to La Salle Academy last Saturday afternoon and a 2-0 loss to Pilgrim on Monday night in Warwick.
“Every game, we’re improving,” Smithfield head coach Mario Vendittelli said after last Saturday’s loss to the Rams. “We just haven’t put the three facets of the game together in one game yet.”
The Sentinels, who had suffered a 12-8 defeat at home to Chariho in their season opener on April 3, but two days later, defeated the Prout School in Wakefield, 9-4, are led by their senior captains: All-State outfielder Lauren Boyd, ace pitcher Cayley McCurdy, center fielder Leah Saunders, and infielder Ella Bose.
“Lauren was First-Team All-State last year, and she has started off pretty well,” Vendittelli said. “Leah should have been All-State last year, and she’s already hit some shots this season.”
Vendittelli highlighted his entire lineup from top to bottom.
“Maddie Kennedy, she’s scrappy and bats second for us,” he said. “We’ve got Skyla Oliveira, who hits the ball all over the place. Our catcher, Lily Riggin, has been hot so far, and she’s been coming on as a sophomore. And Brenna Lawrence and Ella Desjardins, who are in the bottom of the lineup, have also hit the ball hard.”
As for pitching, the Sentinels have another solid pitcher in junior Haley Ellis, who pitched against La Salle while McCurdy played third base. The Rams scored three times in last Saturday’s game, but Ellis settled down the rest of the way and scattered nine hits and two walks.
The Sentinels, meanwhile, made some solid contact at the plate off Rams’ starter Hailey Vigneau, but a lot of it was hit right at La Salle’s players, who made the outs.
“The first two games of the year, we scored 17 runs,” Vendittelli said. “Today, our bats just didn’t show up. A hit or two there and we’re right in the game.”
The lone run for Smithfield came in the fourth inning when Saunders hit a long drive to right field that almost went over the fence, but stayed in the field and forced her to settle for a triple. Riggin, who had Smithfield’s first hit of the day, then drew a walk, and when courtesy runner Giannah Tutt replaced her on the bases and stole second, Saunders raced home when the throw from the catcher went to that base.
Playing during school vacation meant that the Sentinels were down Boyd and Bose, who were out of the country on field trips, “but I think the girls picked up the slack pretty well today,” Vendittelli said.
Freshman Sophia Parrillo started in left field, filling in for Boyd, and Vendittelli said that she made some nice plays and did a fantastic job.
As for the Sentinels’ roster, there are 16 players on it, four from each class, and five of the players are newcomers. With several returnees playing key roles on last year’s team, “we kind of got our feet under us, and hopefully this year, we can make some noise,” Vendittelli added.
He added, “We want to go as far as we can. We have a good lineup up and down and good talent throughout our team. We want to be back to playoffs and do some damage this year.”
The Sentinels aren’t in action again until next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at East Providence High.
