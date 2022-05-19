CRANSTON – Cranston West loosened Smithfield’s stranglehold on first place in the Division I-North standings.
In a game that Smithfield head coach Mario Vendittelli described as a “throwback” to the RIIL’s D-I scene in the 2000s, when pitching duels, splendid defense, and smallball dominated the sport, the Sentinels suffered a 1-0 loss to second-place Cranston West last Wednesday, May 11, at Brayton Park.
Cranston West junior pitcher Paige Cote blanked the Sentinels on four hits and a walk to help lead her team to one of its biggest wins of the spring. She outdueled Smithfield junior pitcher Cayley McCurdy, who ended the day with a six-hitter that included the game’s deciding hit, junior right fielder Lyndsey Brandow’s two-out RBI single to center in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“I thought both pitchers were on today,” noted Vendittelli. “Hats off to (Cote); she pitched great, she hit all her spots, and she kept us off-balance, and Cayley also did a very good job. She didn’t give up a lot of hits, but they got that timely hit in the fourth.”
Both teams also played errorless defense, with the Falcons also delivering two double plays and Smithfield junior center fielder Leah Saunders turning in one of the Sentinels’ defensive plays of the season in the bottom of the first.
With runners on second and third and two outs, sophomore third baseman Sam Healy belted a drive to deep center field that sent Saunders to the fence. With her back almost near the 200-foot sign on the fence, Saunders make a last-second jump and stretched her arm over the fence to rob Healy of a home run.
“I’m fortunate that I get to see that everyday from her,” Vendittelli added with a laugh. “Leah’s phenomenal, and that was a spectacular catch. We joke in practice that the only way I can get a ball past her is if I hit it over the fence.”
The Sentinels’ best chance to score came in the top of the second when sophomore shortstop Skyla Olveira led off with a sharp single to center and Saunders, who went 2-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base, followed with an infield hit.
After senior third baseman Danielle Tourgee moved both runners into scoring position with the first of her two sacrifice bunts, sophomore first baseman Haley Ellis lofted a fly ball into left-center fielder that was caught by freshman left fielder Siena Nardelli.
Oliveira tried to tag up and score on the flyout, but Nardelli unleashed a strike to the plate to cut down Oliveira, with junior catcher Victoria DiPippo tagging Oliveira before she could touch the outside part of the plate.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Falcons had a golden opportunity to add to their lead, when with one out, they loaded the bases with three straight base hits. But the Sentinels escaped the threat when McCurdy came back with a strikeout and the next batter grounded out to Oliveira.
“This was a throwback game,” added Vendittelli. “Both pitchers did great, and both teams played very good defensively. Everyone knew what they were doing, and they were trying to bunt to get their runners into scoring position, steal a base here or there, and manufacture something today.”
What did this game mean in the standings? The Sentinels, who entered the showdown with a five-game win streak and victories in seven of their past eight games, slipped to 8-6 and saw their lead over the Falcons (7-6) in the standings slip to a half-game.
“We still control our destiny,” said Venditelli. “You don’t want to lose a game like this, but I think ultimately down the road, a loss like this is what’s going to help us in the playoffs. A 10-0 or a 14-2 victory won’t help us as much as a 1-0 loss like this one.”
Two days earlier, Smithfield had posted an 8-3 victory over third-place Cumberland, which rolled into that game with a six-game win streak, but fell to 7-8 with the loss and entered Wednesday’s D-I action 1½ games behind the Sentinels.
McCurdy did it all for Smithfield, as she struck out eight batters to pick up the win in the circle and collect two hits and as many runs batted in at the plate. Junior left field Lauren Boyd and freshman second baseman Maddie Kennedy also added multiple hits, and Oliveira drove in a pair of runs.
The Sentinels were scheduled to host Scituate on Wednesday, and next week, Smithfield will visit the Clippers on Monday at 7 p.m. at Tucker Field, duel the Falcons again on Wednesday at 4 p.m., at the Sentinels’ field, and wrap up the regular season by hosting the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op team the following day at 5 p.m.
