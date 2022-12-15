SMITHFIELD – With an outbreak on offense, solid defense, and perfection from its sophomore goaltender, the Smithfield High boys’ hockey team opened its Division I season with an impressive 4-0 victory over Prout School last Friday night at the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink.

“I was pleasantly surprised with the way our team played tonight,” Smithfield head coach Rob Jackson said. “I did not expect them to come out and play at that level this early in the season.”

