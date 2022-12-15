SMITHFIELD – With an outbreak on offense, solid defense, and perfection from its sophomore goaltender, the Smithfield High boys’ hockey team opened its Division I season with an impressive 4-0 victory over Prout School last Friday night at the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink.
“I was pleasantly surprised with the way our team played tonight,” Smithfield head coach Rob Jackson said. “I did not expect them to come out and play at that level this early in the season.”
Despite never trailing and clinging to a 4-0 lead with just over five minutes to go in the game, the Sentinels took offense to how some of Prout’s players went after goalie Matthew Bradley, as they tried to avoid the shutout while being aggressive in front of the net.
Things got dicey, but no matter what came at Bradley, he was there for the block or save and stopped all 24 shots that came his way.
“Give credit where credit is due,” Jackson said. “Matt wasn’t feeling great this week; he was a little under the weather, but he was able to come out tonight and get it done for us in the net. And out in front of him, the guys just played like warriors.”
The Sentinels’ all-senior first line netted three goals, with Nate Goffe scoring twice and William Hawkins adding another goal. Goffe’s first goal came 2:01 into the game, as he stole the puck, skated up the ice, and wasted no time in firing a shot into the back of the Crusaders’ net.
The rest of the goals came in the second period, as the third member of the Sentinels’ first line, Anthony Mercurio, and Hawkins set up a goal by James Sylvester 15 seconds into the period.
Minutes later, the Sentinels almost scored a power-play goal, but after the Crusaders’ penalty expired, Goffe scored his second goal with 11:51 still to go in the period.
As the two teams exchanged penalties, the Sentinels found themselves in the box with 5:53 left. The Crusaders went on the power play, but it was the Sentinels who took control.
Smithfield got the puck and passed it up the ice, getting into Prout’s zone. Hawkins took over and faced the goaltender, patiently waiting for an opening that he found, and buried his shot for a shorthanded goal with 4:24 on the clock.
“I thought our boys played a very, very solid brand of hockey tonight,” Jackson said. “That’s something to build on against a very good team. That’s the best Prout team I’ve ever seen coach (John) Gaffney put together. They have a lot of good players and a couple of good goaltenders; they play hard, and they’re really fast.”
The Sentinels have a well-rounded team this season, Jackson said, as most of their starters are seniors and juniors, with a few sophomores mixed in that group. He said their top defensemen are returning seniors: Cody VanGorden, Chase Rinker, Matthew Payne, and Sylvester.
“We have a couple of other seniors, (defensemen) Frank Lombardi and Domenic Simonelli,” Jackson said. “We also got a guy that jumped in net for us, Chris Doyle, and we have a pretty good group of senior vets. Not far behind them is a junior class with Jacob Boudreau and Domenic Pacia.”
Because they have such a large senior class, Jackson said that they have not picked any specific captains yet, but expects the seniors to lead the way. He is also not sure how long they will keep it this way.
This season, there are only 24 high school teams, with 12 in each of the RIIL’s two divisions. Smithfield and the rest of last winter’s D-I teams are back in the state’s top division, and they are joined by last year’s D-II champion, North Kingstown. Jackson said the 12 teams are again split into two subdivisions.
“And what’s great about it is every team is going to look like (Prout),” Jackson remarked. “I think Prout can beat us on any given night and I think we can beat them on any given night. And I think it’s pretty much the same all the way up and down the league, which is great for hockey.”
The parochial schools, La Salle Academy, Bishop Hendricken and Mount Saint Charles Academy, have led the way in D-I over the years, but Jackson also highlighted public-school teams such as Burrillville, Cumberland, and Barrington, and he also praised Moses Brown.
“There are no nights off in this league,” said Jackson, whose Sentinels found that out the following night when they suffered a 4-1 loss to the Warwick co-op team, which had won just one game last season and features players from Toll Gate and Pilgrim.
Jackson said that his team will focus on getting better each day and trying to be the best team they can be, really focusing on the word “team.”
“We’ve come a long way in a short time in terms of a team,” he said. “We’ve been talking about the word of the week, which is ‘team.’ The word of the month is also ‘team,’ and the word of the season is ‘team.’”
He added that another goal is, “to not get too high and not get too low and to try to play our best hockey in March.”
The Sentinels are back at home on Friday at 3:15 p.m., as they will host nearby Ponaganset in a non-league game. Their next D-I game isn’t until Friday, Dec. 23, when they host La Salle in an 8 p.m. showdown.
