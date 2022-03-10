PROVIDENCE – The Smithfield High boys’ basketball team picked the worst possible time to endure one of its coldest offensive spells of the season – Sunday afternoon’s Elite Eight matchup against Division I rival Bishop Hendricken in front of a full house at Rhode Island College.
In the final 3:43 of the third quarter and the entire fourth, the 5th-seeded Sentinels scored just nine points, and that helped the 4th-seeded Hawks break open what had been a close contest and roll to a 50-40 victory that put them back into the Open Tournament’s Final Four for the first time in four years.
The 40 points was a season-low for the Sentinels, who finish their outstanding season with an overall record of 17-7 that included a 7-0 start to their season, a five-game win streak down the stretch, and a berth in the Division I semifinals.
“It was a very good year for us,” noted Smithfield head coach Joe Bennett. “This was a disappointing loss, but we had a great group of guys and I’m going to hate to see (the seniors) go because we enjoyed coaching them.”
The Sentinels, who reached the tournament quarterfinals by posting a 53-50 victory over the 12th-seeded Wheeler School in their Sweet 16 matchup in Smithfield, never led in Sunday’s game with the Hawks, who opened the contest with an 8-0 run that saw Smithfield finally get on the board with 4:06 to play in the first quarter on a short jumper by senior Riley Gran.
But Smithfield battled back to not only slice its deficit to 14-9 at the end of the quarter, but also pull to within a basket in the opening minutes of the second, as a three-point play in the paint by senior Jaden Saunders and the second of five three-pointers by junior Reilly Bennett made it a 17-15 game.
Unfortunately for the Sentinels, two of their top players down the stretch, senior Mike Tartaglia and Gran, got into foul trouble and were forced to spend some quality time on the bench. And while neither player fouled out of the game, they were also absent from the floor for key parts of the second half.
“Having Riley and Mike on the bench in foul trouble hurt us,” noted the Smithfield head coach, who also praised his point guard, senior Liam Hickey, in his post-game remarks. “Those two guys combined for 36 points in our (D-I semifinal-round) game (against La Salle).”
Despite not scoring a point in the final three minutes of the second quarter, Hendricken took a 26-20 lead into halftime, but in the third quarter, the Sentinels again made it a two-point game, as a trio of three-pointers by Bennett allowed his team to cut their deficit to 33-31.
But moments later, Tartaglia picked up his third foul, and with 3:28 on the clock, Gran got whistled for his fourth. After Gran went to the bench, the Hawks came back with a 9-2 run that pushed their lead to 42-33 after three quarters of play.
The closest Smithfield got to Hendricken in the fourth quarter was six points, thanks to a pullup jumper by Gran that made it a 44-38 game with 1:22 to play. But the Sentinels resorted to fouling the Hawks in order to get the ball back in the remaining time, and Hendricken responded by hitting six of its 10 free throws.
Bennett ended the game with 16 points and Saunders added 11, but Gran and Tartaglia teamed up to score just eight points. The Hawks, who will take on top-seeded La Salle Academy in their Final Four opener on Saturday at 6 p.m. at URI’s Ryan Center, were led by junior Eze Wali’s 16 points.
