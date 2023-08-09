Smithfield's Brady McShane moved from his shortstop position to the mound in Wednesday night's losers' bracket final against East Hanover, N.J., and he delivered 4 2/3 stellar innings to help lead his team to a 10-5 victory and a spot in Friday's 7 p.m. Metro Regional finals against Massapequa Coast, N.Y.
BRISTOL, Conn. – Three things were not in the Smithfield Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team's favor in its losers' bracket final against New Jersey state champion East Hanover on Wednesday night:
1. Smithfield went 3-for-41 with 18 strikeouts in its first two games in the Metro Regionals at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Complex’s Breen Field.
2. Smihtfield was facing New Jersey ace pitcher Anthony Abrantes, who in his team's 3-0 victory in its tournament opener against East Lyme, Conn., tossed 4 2/3 innings of two-hit ball, striking out nine batters.
3. Neither one of Smithfield's top two pitchers, Connor Curtis and Brayden Castellone, was unable to pitch on Wednesday because they reached their pitch counts in their respective starts earlier in the tournament.
But Smithfield rolled up its sleeves and came out swinging in Wednesday night's contest, knocked Abrantes from the game after the first inning, and compiled 14 hits, including Curtis's 10th home run of the postseason, to down East Hanover, 10-5.
Smithfield advances to Friday's 7 p.m. showdown for the Metro title against defending regional and three-time New York state champion Massapequa Coast, which downed the all-stars, 10-1, in their tournament opener last Saturday.
The winner will advance to the Little League World Series, which begins next Wednesday afternoon in Williamsport, Penn., and if Smithfield claims the title, it will be the first R.I. team to play on the national stage since Barrington in 2019. The game will be televised live on ESPN.
Wednesday's victory saw Castellone enjoy a marvelous night at the plate by going 3-for-4 with three runs batted in. Curtis also doubled and homered to left field, and Mason Dionne tripled twice and drove in two runs.
But the big hero of the night was starting pitcher Brady McShane, who moved from his shortstop position to the hill and tossed 4 2/3 innings of five-hit ball, striking out five batters and walking three before Dionne finished up for him on the mound.
Both teams scored three runs on four hits in the first inning, but in the top of the second, Smithfield, which improved to 14-2, scored twice in the top of the second to reclaim the lead for good on a two-out, two-run line single to right by Castellone.
East Hanover came back with a run in its half of the inning, but after Smithfield tacked on a run in the third, the all-stars broke the game open in the fifth with a four-run rally that saw Curtis lead off with his home run and Dionne drive in two runs with a triple to center.
Smithfield, which also received multiple hits from Connor Queenan and Cameron Charlemagne, two runs batted in from Franco Lema, and two runs scored by McShane, Curtis, Castellone, and Dionne, will have Curtis and Castellone both available to pitch in Friday's winner-take-all game.
Massapequa Coast, meanwhile, will counter with its ace, Ryan Land. In last Saturday's win over Smithfield, Land allowed a solo homer to Curtis, struck out nine batters, and walked no one in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
