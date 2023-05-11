CUMBERLAND – The Smithfield High boys’ outdoor track and field team’s bid to repeat as Northern Division champions was dashed by Cumberland High at Sunday afternoon’s divisional meet at Tucker Field, as the host Clippers scored 204 points – their highest total since 2015 – to top the runner-up Sentinels’ 146.

The Sentinels were led by seniors Jeremy Knobel, who scored 28 points by capturing the javelin with a throw of 154 feet, three inches and the long jump with a leap of 20-9 1/2 and claiming second place in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.07 seconds.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.