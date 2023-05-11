CUMBERLAND – The Smithfield High boys’ outdoor track and field team’s bid to repeat as Northern Division champions was dashed by Cumberland High at Sunday afternoon’s divisional meet at Tucker Field, as the host Clippers scored 204 points – their highest total since 2015 – to top the runner-up Sentinels’ 146.
The Sentinels were led by seniors Jeremy Knobel, who scored 28 points by capturing the javelin with a throw of 154 feet, three inches and the long jump with a leap of 20-9 1/2 and claiming second place in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.07 seconds.
Smithfield ended the meet with 45 points in the jumping events, and also contributing to that total was junior Konny Ezeama, who won the triple jump (42-10 1/2) and finished second in the long jump (19-7).
Senior Will Schiller added 26 points by winning the pole vault (10-6) and placing second in the 200 (23.3 seconds) and 400 (52.32), and his classmate, Elijah Saddlemire, placed second in the 800 (2:01.6) and 1,500 (4:07.54).
The Sentinels’ best performance in the relay events came from the 4x100 relay team of seniors Jakeob Blanchette and Will Schiller, Ezeama, and freshman Samuel Dodge, which finished third in 46.19 seconds.
Ponaganset, which placed fifth in the team standings, was led by junior Jack McEntee, who placed second in the 300-meter hurdles (42.54 seconds) and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles.
In the girls’ meet, Smithfield also took second place for the fourth straight year to Cumberland, which scored 196.5 points, 81 more than the Sentinels. But senior Lauren Boyd scored 36 points in an incredible performance that saw her win the 100-meter dash (12.73 seconds), long jump (17-7 1/2), and triple jump (34-11) and place third in the 200 (27.51).
The field events also saw senior Sela Bastajian seize the pole vault (8-6) and freshman Phoebe Morgan capture the high jump (4-9), and the girls’ top relay team was the all-freshman 4x100 squad of Meghan Aubee, Quinn Leclerc, Phoebe Morgan, and Brooke Tsonos, which took third place in 53.05 seconds.
Ponaganset, meanwhile, finished third with 113.5 points and received an excellent meet from senior Amelia Jackson, who won the 400 (1:02.64), placed fourth in the 1,500 (4:58.02), and helped the Chieftains’ 4x400 relay team of freshmen Lillian Racine, Megan St. Pierre, and Ellie Jackson take second place (4:25.46).
Freshmen Zoe Glover (high jump, 4-7), Alyssa Lupo (javelin, 94-10), and St. Pierre (200, 27.06 seconds) added runner-up places, and senior Katie St. Pierre (400, 1:03.99), junior Giana Decesare (shot put, 30-6), Glover (100-meter hurdles, 18.54, and 300-meter hurdles, 53.97), and Racine (100-meter dash, 12.98) placed third.
