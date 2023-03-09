ROXBURY, Mass. – Several athletes from Smithfield placed among the top 25 in their respective events at the two New England indoor track and field championship meet that were held last week at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house and the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass.
The PCTA facility was the site of the weight throw championship meet, and four Smithfield High throwers were able to place in the top 15 of their events, including senior Trevor Morgan, who took 12th place in the boys’ 25-pound weight with a throw of 54 feet, 9 3/4 inches that broke his school record by a half inch.
In the girls’ 20-pound weight, the Sentinels saw three girls crack the top 15, with senior Lily Ford leading the way by taking 10th place with a throw of 38 feet, 2 1/2 inches. Junior Taryn Reed also placed 12th with a 37-foot-7 throw, and freshman Taylor McGinness finished 15th at 36-4.
Those four throwers with be in action at this weekend’s Nike National Championships at The Armory in Manhattan, N.Y. Ford will compete in the Championship Division, while McGinness, Morgan and Reed will throw in the Emerging Elite Division.
Taking place last weekend was the 35th annual New England Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center, and several runners were featured in the 1,000-meter races.
In the boys’ race, finishing less than three seconds apart from each other were Smithfield native and La Salle Academy sophomore Grady McGinnis (17th place, 2:37.94), Smithfield High senior Elijah Saddlemire (18th, 2:38.49) and Smithfield resident and La Salle senior David Parenteau (21st, 2:40.66).
The girls’ race saw Ponaganset senior Amelia Jackson place 18th in a time of 3:13.31, and Scituate resident Mia Bettez, who is a junior at La Salle, finish two spots behind her in 3:15.09.
Glocester’s Emmy Belvin, who is a junior at Mount Saint Charles Academy, also took 15th place in the girls’ mile in a time of 5:25.23.
McGinnis and Parenteau will take part in this weekend’s New Balance National Championships at The Track, New Balance’s new $300 million facility near its headquarters on Guest Street in Boston. They will be part of the Rams’ distance relay team, along with Cumberland native Phil Simas.
Parenteau’s sister, Alyssa Parenteau, who is an 8th-grader at De La Salle Academy, will also race in the girls’ middle school mile, while Belvin will run in the high school mile and Jackson will participate in the Rising Stars’ 800-meter run.
