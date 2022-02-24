SMITHFIELD — The Smithfield YMCA’s aquatics program will begin a new seven-week session of swim lessons on Monday, March 7.
Among the programs that will be offered are swim lessons for ages six months to adults, stroke development classes, an introduction to the Smithfield YMCA swim team for ages 5-18, and water aerobic classes.
Registration is currently open for all programs. For more information, visit www.ymca1.org or call the Smithfield YMCA at 949-2480, ext. 100.
