Above, posing for a picture at the New England YMCA Championships in Worcester are, from left, Smithfield YMCA Dolphins high school swimmers Ella Bard, Amanda Masse, Madison Bowman, and Alanna Finch, coach Jennifer Roy, and high school swimmers Aidan Curry, Tristan Jordan, James Guilmette, and Charlie Maguire. That group helped the Dolphins place 25th out of 51 teams from throughout the region. Below, the Dolphins also received excellent performances in the ages 11-12 division, from left, Olivia McCaskill, Charlotte Chapman, Sophia Chenault, Mason Smith, and Amelia Bard.
Ada Smith, left, and Katherine Penza, who are two of the youngest swimmers on the Smithfield YMCA Dolphins, competed in the girls’ ages 8-under division and turned in personal-best times in the 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke.
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Smithfield YMCA Dolphins youth swim team sent nine of its top swimmers to the New England YMCA Championships that took place two weekends ago at the WPI (Worcester Polytechnic Institute) Sports & Recreation Center’s pool, and that group teamed up to score 167 points and place 25th out of 51 teams from throughout the region.
In the ages 11-12 division, Mason Smith placed in the top 20 in three events, as he finished ninth in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle, 13th in the 50-yard freestyle, and 17th in the 100-yard freestyle. Amelia Bard also took 15th place in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke and 20th in the 50-yard breaststroke.
The girls’ relay team of Sophia Chenault, Olivia McCaskill, Charlotte Chapman, and Bard also finished 20th in both the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays.
In the ages’ 15-over’s high school division, the Dolphins were represented by seniors Madison Bowman and James Guilmette, juniors Aidan Curry and Charlie Maguire, and sophomore Tristan Jordan.
Bowman took eighth place in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle and 13th in the 200-yard freestyle, and she joined Ella Bard, Amanda Masse, and Alanna Finch on a relay team that placed 11th in the 400-yard freestyle relay and 20th in the 200-yard medley relay.
Curry took eighth place in the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke events, and Guilmette finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke and 11th in the 200-yard individual medley.
Jordan, meanwhile, broke team records in the 50-yard freestyle, which saw him place eighth in 22.33 seconds, and the 100-yard freestyle, which saw him finish 11th in 49.34 seconds.
Jordan, Curry, Maguire, and Jordan also teamed up to place eighth in the 200-yard medley relay, in a team-record time of 1:43.81, and 11th in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The two youngest swimmers, eight-year-old Ada Smith and seven-year-old Katherine Penza, competed in the girls’ ages 8-under division and dropped time in 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke. Their best finishes came in the backstroke, with Smith taking 19th place and Penza finishing 28th.
Before that meet, the Dolphins competed at the SENECY (Southeastern New England Cluster of YMCAs) Championships – the swimmers ages 11 and over competed at Boston University and ages 10 and under swam at Warwick’s McDermott’s Pool. The Dolphins were missing a few key swimmers, but were still able to score 1,033 points and finish 11th out of 15 teams.
Thirty-eight of their 53 swimmers combined to total 61 personal-best times, and the highlight of the meet came from Skylar Jackson in the girls’ ages 9-10 division, as she broke a 16-year-old record in the 50-yard freestyle by capturing that event in 31.18 seconds.
She also placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:14.58 and helped the helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Vivienne Scheuerman, Emma Zielinski, and Calleigh McCaskill take third place.
Mason Smith again shined in the boys’ ages 11-12 division by winning the 100-yard freestyle in 1:04.63, taking second place in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:21.12, and placing third in the 50-yard freestyle in 28.36 seconds, and Amelia Bard also finished second in the girls’ 11-12’s 50-yard breaststroke in 39.57 seconds.
In the high school division, Bowman won the girls’ 500-yard freestyle in 5:38.26 and finished third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:04.96, and Guilmette seized the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:02.84 and took third in the 200-yard I.M. in 2:06.97. Guilmette’s time in the breaststroke broke a seven-year-old team record.
Maguire also placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.11 seconds.
