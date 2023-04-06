WORCESTER, Mass. – The Smithfield YMCA Dolphins youth swim team sent nine of its top swimmers to the New England YMCA Championships that took place two weekends ago at the WPI (Worcester Polytechnic Institute) Sports & Recreation Center’s pool, and that group teamed up to score 167 points and place 25th out of 51 teams from throughout the region.

In the ages 11-12 division, Mason Smith placed in the top 20 in three events, as he finished ninth in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle, 13th in the 50-yard freestyle, and 17th in the 100-yard freestyle. Amelia Bard also took 15th place in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke and 20th in the 50-yard breaststroke.

