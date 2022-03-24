WARWICK – The Smithfield YMCA Dolphins youth swim team took seventh place for the fourth time in the last five seasons at the 14-team SENECY (Southeastern New England Cluster of YMCAs) championship meet that was held two weekends ago at Warwick’s McDermott Pool.
The Dolphins scored 1,295 points, with nearly half of that coming from their swimmers in the girls’ ages 9-10 division, which tallied 299 points, and the girls’ high school swimmers, which ended up with 292.
Amelia Bard had a big meet for the Dolphins in the girls’ 9-10 group, as she took second place in the 50-yard breaststroke in 42.94 seconds, third in the 100-yard individual medley in a time of 1:27.24, and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:18.54.
Jordan Braxton also took fourth place in the 50-yard backstroke in 43.73 seconds and seventh in the 50-yard breaststroke. Hope O’Brien was fourth in the 50-yard butterfly in 45.47 seconds, and Skylar Jackson finished sixth in the 50-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard freestyle.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Vivienne Scheuerman, Charlotte Chapman, Braxton, and Jackson also took fourth place, and Chapman placed seventh in the 100-yard freestyle and ninth in the 50-yard freestyle.
A handful of members from the Smithfield High girls’ swim team, which took second place this past season in D-III with a 6-1 mark, also enjoyed solid meets, such as junior Angelina Chenault, who took third place in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:52.36 and fifth in the 100-yard butterfly.
Cranston East senior Lily Maguire was the winner of the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:14.54, and she also finished ninth in the 200-yard I.M., and La Salle Academy junior Madison Bowman also placed third in the 200-yard I.M. in 2:23.62 and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 57.65 seconds.
Classical junior Alanna Finch took fourth place in the 200-yard I.M. in 2:25.17 and sixth in the 100-yard butterfly; Scituate High freshman Ella Bard placed sixth in the 500-yard freestyle, and Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Amanda Masse finished eighth in the 500-yard freestyle and ninth in the 200-yard freestyle.
One swimmer who had an outstanding meet was Tristan Jordan in the boys’ ages 13-14 division. Not only did he capture the 50-yard freestyle in 23.7 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 52.15, but he also placed third in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:56.26.
The boys’ ages 13-14 group also saw Smithfield High freshman Thomas Phelps take third place in the 100-yard freestyle (59.33 seconds) and backstroke (1:09.38) and sixth in the 50-yard freestyle.
In the girls’ 8-under division, Elizabeth Paulson placed third in the 25-yard backstroke (22.8 seconds) and sixth in the 25-yard and 50-yard freestyle events. In the boys’ ages 9-10 division, Cooper Dubuc finished fifth in the 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard breaststroke, and 100-yard I.M., and in the boys’ 9-12 group, Mason Smith took sixth place in the 200-yard freestyle.
Leading the way in the boys’ high school division was Johnston High junior James Guilmette, who claimed the 200-yard I.M.(2:05.96) and took second place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.21) and fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (59.48 seconds), and Bishop Hendricken sophomore Aidan Curry, who was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.00) and 50-yard (23.99 seconds) and 500-yard (5:23.14) freestyle events.
In the girls’ ages 13-14 division, placing fifth were Charlotte Dubuc in the 100-yard butterfly and Smithfield High freshman Veronica Lilly in the 200-yard freestyle. Scituate High freshman Ella Werbecki and Kaylee Smith also took the sixth and seventh places in the 500-yard freestyle.
Taking eighth places were Calleigh McCaskill (girls’ 9-10’s 50-yard backstroke), Addison Yoder (girls’ 11-12’s 200-yard freestyle), Gavin Mazurak (boys’ 8-under’s 25-yard backstroke), and Emma Reed (girls’ 11-12’s 200-yard I.M.).
