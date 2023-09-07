SMITHFIELD – Online signups for the Smithfield Youth Basketball Association’s upcoming winter recreational league are currently open, and families can visit www.smithfieldhoops.com to register their children or for more information.
The league is open to children from pre-kindergarten to the 12th grade, and the fee to play is $99 per child and $89 for each additional child in a family.
The divisions and the days/times they will meet are:
Boys/Girls: PK/K (Instructional) meets Saturdays from 8 to 9 a.m.
Boys: 1st grade (Instructional) meets Saturdays from 8 to 9 a.m.
Boys: 2nd grade (Games/Instructional) meets Saturdays from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.
Girls: 1st and 2nd grades (Instructional) meets Saturdays from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.
Boys: 3rd grade through high school practices during the week and plays games on Saturdays.
Girls: 3rd through 8th grades practices during the week and plays games on Sundays.
Registration for the boys’ divisions is limited to Smithfield residents only, but registration for the girls’ divisions is open to Smithfield and non-Smithfield residents. However, the SYBA board reserves the right to restrict non-Smithfield residents based on the volume of participants.
The season, which starts on Sunday, Oct. 29, and concludes in mid-March, includes practices and games. The league is also looking for coaches and volunteers to help with the league.
Registration will close on Sunday, Oct. 1. Email smithfieldhoopsri@gmail.com for more information, and updates throughout the season can also be found on the league’s “Smithfield Hoops RI” Facebook page.
The SYBA has also created an “All-Abilities” division for players who have intellectual and/or physical challenges. Players of all ages will meet at Gallagher Middle School and experience skill development and basketball drills and have fun. To sign up or for more information, contact Jeff Swallow at jeffswallow@verizon.net or contact him at 401-601-4116.
