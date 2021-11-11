KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – Former Smithfield High All-State runner Sydney Bagus, who is a graduate student on the High Point University women’s cross country team, earned Big South First-Team All-Conference honors in helping the Division I Panthers capture its fifth straight conference title, and the eighth in its history, at the Big South championship meet on Oct. 29 at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.
Bagus, who took seventh place in a time of 18:19, was one of four High Point runners who placed in the top 14 at the 3.1-mile race. At the 4K split, Radford led by one point, but High Point battled back to capture the team title with 50 points and top Radford by five.
Bagus’ performance marked the fourth time in her collegiate career that she finished in the top 15 at the conference’s championship meet. She also earned Second-Team All-Conference honors on multiple occasions.
A three-time Millis Scholar-Athlete at High Point, as well as a distance runner on the women’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams, Bagus graduated from Smithfield High in 2017 after enjoying a superb cross country and track and field career with the Sentinels that saw her help the outdoor track and field team win state championships in 2015 and ’16 and land USATF All-American honors in her senior year.
She is also a two-time winner of the Sour Apple Half Marathon that takes place each summer at Deerfield Park and the surrounding neighborhoods.
Bagus and the Panthers will be in action at Friday afternoon’s NCAA Southeast Regionals in Louisville, Ky.
