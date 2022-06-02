HIGH POINT, N.C. — Former Smithfield High All-State runner Sydney Bagus, who is a graduate student on the High Point University women’s outdoor track and field team, recently wrapped up her collegiate career by helping the Panthers capture the Big South Championship.
Bagus placed second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 10:53.53 and sixth in the 1,500 in 4:41.09.
Bagus graduated from Smithfield High in 2017 after enjoying a superb cross country and track and field career with the Sentinels that saw her help the outdoor team capture state championships in 2015 and ’16 and land USATF All-American honors in her senior year.
