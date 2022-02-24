PROVIDENCE – After compiling two second-place medals and a fourth-place showing at last year’s RIIL Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Smithfield High junior Lauren Boyd finally won a state title at last Saturday afternoon’s RIIL indoor meet.
Competing in the long jump, Boyd captured first place with a personal-best leap of 17 feet, 11 inches that not only broke her PR and school record by an inch, but also topped the second-place finisher, Classical’s Jacqueline Edoro, by eight inches.
Boyd also left the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house with a second-place medal in the 55-meter dash, as she crossed the finish line in a time of 7.45 seconds in the finals that was 0.12 of a second behind the winner, Cranston West’s Ailani Sutherland.
Boyd’s 18 points also allowed Smithfield to place seventh out of 25 teams in the standings, just one point behind sixth-place Chariho.
“It feels amazing,” Boyd said after receiving her first-place medal for the long jump. “I’ve been working really hard this year, so it felt really good. I got second at the outdoor states (last June), so first was the goal here today.”
Last year at the indoor state meet, Boyd placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 16-7, as Johnston senior Olaitan Olagundoye won the event with a leap of 17-3. This year, Boyd improved by more than a foot.
“I’m pretty happy about that,” she said about her winning jump. “My goal this year was 18 feet, but 17-11 is pretty close.”
She said that to prepare for competition, she continues to do what she has been doing, and that’s been working out.
“I do the same tuck jump before every jump,” she said about routine and superstitions. “That’s basically it.”
In the 55-meter dash, Boyd posted a time of 7.52 seconds in the preliminaries, which seeded her third for the finals.
“That feels really nice too,” she said about her runner-up finish, which was 0.04 of a second better than her time in last winter’s meet. “I knew the girl that came in first. We’ve been racing against each other and she really pushes me. I like to run against people that are fast because that pushes me to get a better time.”
Boyd said that she puts equal focus on both events and plans to continue doing them in this spring’s outdoor season. And not only will Boyd partake in track and field, but she will also be returning to the Smithfield High softball team. Last year, she batted leadoff and played in the outfield.
Being a junior, Boyd still has time to decide which sport she would rather focus on in college, but at the moment, track and field is winning out.
Boyd will compete in the New England Championships on Saturday, March 5, at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass. And she has a goal for that meet.
“Hopefully, I get that 18 feet,” she said.
