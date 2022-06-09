PROVIDENCE – Ever since she won her first state title in the long jump at last February’s RIIL Indoor Track & Field Championships with a school-record leap of 17 feet, 11 inches, Smithfield High junior Lauren Boyd has worked hard and done everything she could to eclipse the magical 18-foot mark during the outdoor season.
At the Mount Pleasant Invitational that took place during Memorial Day weekend at Conley Stadium, Boyd thought she finally broke 18 feet when she won the long jump, but she missed the mark by a mere quarter of an inch.
Determined to step up her performance at last Saturday’s RIIL Championships at Brown Stadium, Boyd set personal-best marks in three events, including the long jump, as she claimed the state title by placing first with a 18-foot-1 leap that outdistanced the runner-up finisher, Cranston West senior Mikaya Parente, by 9 3/4 inches.
Boyd also finished third in the 100-meter dash in 12.37 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 35-4 1/2, and her time in the 100 broke her week-old school record by 0.11 of a second.
She also had another race on her hands after wrapping up the triple jump at 5:10 p.m. The All-State left fielder and leadoff batter on the Sentinels’ softball team needed to speed back to school by 6 p.m. to play in her team’s Division I losers’ bracket game against La Salle Academy, but before trading her jumping shoes for softball cleats, she took a quick look back at her productive day.
“I felt really good coming into today,” added Boyd. “I have never competed here at Brown, so I was excited and optimistic about the day. I’ve been trying to jump 18 (feet) since indoors and I’ve been practicing really hard, so it feels amazing to finally get 18.”
Boyd provided all the scoring for the girls’ team, which like the boys, placed eighth in the team standings. While Boyd scored 22 points, the boys’ team tallied 27.5 and received most of that total from senior Jaden Saunders in the jumping events.
Saunders tallied 16 points by placing second in the triple jump with a leap of 42-10 1/2, third in the high jump with a 6-foot-2 leap, and fifth in the long jump with a leap of 21-5 1/2. The winner of the triple jump was St. Raphael Academy junior Ethan McCann-Carter, who topped Saunders by 11 inches.
The Sentinels also received a runner-up finish from their 4x800 relay team of seniors Dante DiGregorio and Unwana Okokon, sophomore Jason Padula, and junior Elijah Saddlemire, which clocked a time of 8:04.51 that was only 1.34 seconds behind the Saints’ winning squad. That time broke the school record that they set at the previous weekend’s Bishop Hendricken Invitational by 15.51 seconds.
Saddlemire also placed fifth in the 800 (1:57.59); junior Will Schiller tied for fifth place in the pole vault (10-6), junior Jeremy Knobel finished eighth in the long jump (19-11 3/4), and the 4x100 relay team of senior Connor Guilfoyle, sophomore Jesse Garneau, Knobel, and Schiller took ninth place (45.88 seconds).
The girls’ team also received multiple top-10 finishes from junior Lily Ford, who placed eighth in the hammer (131-4) and 10th in the discus (94-4).
A handful of local athletes from La Salle Academy also took their places on the awards podium, and two of them, Scituate’s Lily Borin and Mia Bettez, ran on the girls’ 4x800 relay team that seized first place in a time of 9:32.67 that overwhelmed the rest of the field by 9.23 seconds.
Borin, a senior who will continue her academic and running career at Boston University, also ran on the Rams’ first-place 4x400 relay team and took third place in the 800 (2:17.80).
Ponaganset also produced a few top-10 performances at the meet. Junior Amelia Jackson placed seventh in the girls’ 800 (2:26.07); junior Grady Kaminski tied for seventh place in the boys’ pole vault (10-6), and senior Alexis Zarr also tied for 10th place in the girls’ high jump (4-8).
Boyd and Saunders will lead a large contingent of athletes from this area into the New England championship meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Conn.
