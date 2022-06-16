NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – Smithfield High junior Lauren Boyd and senior Jaden Saunders earned All-New England honors by placing among the top six finishers in the long jump at last Saturday’s New England Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Conn.
Boyd, who seven days earlier, captured the state title in the girls’ long jump with an 18-foot-1 leap, took third place with a jump of 18 feet, half inch that was just 1 1/2 inches behind the runner-up finisher, freshman Gabrielle Pierre of Lincoln-Sudbury (Mass.) High. The winner of the event, senior D’Jior Delisser of Bloomfield, Conn., handily won the event with a leap of 19-5 3/4.
Boyd also finished 14th in the triple jump (34-4 1/4) and 17th in the 100-meter dash (12.77 seconds).
Saunders, meanwhile, placed sixth in the boys’ long jump with a jump of 22-1/2 that was only a half inch away from the fourth-place jumper. He also placed seventh in the high jump with a six-foot leap and 19th in the triple jump with a leap of 41-1 3/4.
Smithfield’s boys’ 4x800 relay team of seniors Unwana Okokon and Dante DiGregorio, sophomore Jason Padula, and junior Elijah Saddlemire also finished ninth in a time of 8:11.85, and Saddlemire placed 21st in the 800 in 2:00.47.
Scituate’s Lily Borin, who recently graduated from La Salle Academy and will continue her running career at Boston University, also finished eighth in the girls’ 800 meters in 2:15.70.
