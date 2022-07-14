SMITHFIELD – Six days after winning the Glocester Fourth of July 5.5-Mile Road Race, Smithfield native and Merrimack College sophomore-to-be Ryan Dyer stood atop the awards podium again at Sunday morning’s 5th annual Sour Apple Half Marathon at Deerfield Park.
Dyer repeated as the race’s champion by touring the hilly 13.1-mile course through the park’s neighborhoods in a course-record time of 1:17:08 that broke the record he set at last summer’s race by 2 1/2 minutes.
Taking second place for the second year in a row was Cumberland’s Mike Muschiano, who finished 80 seconds behind Dyer, and in third place was Smithfield resident Ryan Pagliaro, whose time was 1:19:10.
The top female finisher also took fourth place, Kelli Proctor of Waterford, Penn., and she also set the women’s course record with her time of 1:27:20. Right behind her in fifth place was Boston’s Marla Mollenkamp in a time of 1:28:16.
The next two finishers were Smithfield’s Adam Courtemanche (1:28:25) and David Hurley (1:30:53), and two more Smithfield runners finished first in their age groups: Pagliaro in the men’s 20-29 division and Marianne Currie in the women’s 50-59 division.
In the 5K that accompanied the half marathon, Coventry’s Bill Yabroudy topped a field of 90 runners with a winning time of 19:20. Also among the top finishers was Smithfield’s Bryan Deely, who took fifth place in a time of 24:00, and Doug Dyer, who placed seventh in 26:07.
The half marathon, which drew 104 runners, will change its name next year to honor the memory of Smithfield resident Kerrie Dolbashian, who died in a car accident in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.