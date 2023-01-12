SMITHFIELD – When you’re ranked among the IMG Academy’s Top 100 soccer players and Top 50 forwards in the nation in your class, you’re bound to receive a lot of attention from some of the country’s top Division I collegiate programs, and Smithfield’s Isabella Garces was no exception, as she had spent the last year on the radar of more than two dozen schools.
But while she was recruited as a center forward by top-notch programs from the Atlantic Coast, Southeastern, Big Ten, and Pacific-10 Conferences, it was a program from the Ivy League that won her services.
“Princeton immediately stood out to me,” reported Garces, who was recently notified of her acceptance to the New Jersey university. “I was drawn to the opportunity to challenge myself both academically and athletically, and I felt a true connection with Coach (Sean) Driscoll. He offered everything I was looking for in a soccer program.”
Garces, who recently concluded a marvelous career as a center forward in the prep school ranks at Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass., admitted that “the soccer recruitment process is very overwhelming, so I was so relieved and blessed to have been able to make an early decision and find a school I felt at home at so quickly.”
Garces acknowledged that she “was blessed to speak to 26 other amazing programs,” and while she called it “a surreal experience to speak to schools I dreamed about as a little girl, I never thought Princeton. But it is true when they say ‘when you know, you know,’ and it was immediate for me.”
“In truth, I never thought I would end up in New Jersey,” she continued. “When it came down to it, one of my top options was all the way in California. After the pandemic, being close to my family was very important to me, and although (it’s) not right next door, Princeton is a short train ride away.”
Unfortunately for Garces, who was expected to vie for the ISL (Independent School League) scoring title and receive All-American honors in her senior year at Tabor, she missed the season with an ACL injury, and not playing “had definitely been a struggle,” she said. “I was very nervous to have to tell (Driscoll) about my torn ACL, but (the news) was met with immediate support.”
But now she’s six months into her recovery, “and I have been recorded as four weeks ahead of schedule,” she added. “I am counting down the days until I am cleared to play at full contact at nine months, and then it will be about getting D-I ready.”
While she was on the sidelines, she still focused on being a good captain and leader for her teammates, “and I have been able to really hone in on my studies, completing four AP classes,” she said, adding that she welcomed government officials to Tabor on behalf of her LatinX group, started a podcast through Tabor that is now available on Spotify, and traveled for internship opportunities.
At Princeton, Garces plans to enter the School of Public and International Affairs and minor in entrepreneurship and economics, and she said that she’s “so excited to take writing and literature classes at such an acclaimed writing school.”
As for her decision to attend Princeton, “I was so fortunate as a player to receive unbelievable support from my club, NEFC (New England Futbol Club), and my coach, Nick Burke, who helped guide me to make the right decision,” Garces said. “I am honored to be a part of such a talented recruitment class, and I am definitely after a national title.”
“I would also like to say that none of this would have been possible without the support of my family and friends. I truly believe that I wouldn’t be in this position if it weren’t for all the coaches who helped to develop my love for the game through the years, starting with Dynomites soccer right in town. I feel so blessed to be on this journey.”
