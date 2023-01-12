Isabella Garces heads to Princeton

Smithfield native and Tabor Academy senior Isabella Garces will continue her soccer and academic career at Princeton University this fall.

SMITHFIELD – When you’re ranked among the IMG Academy’s Top 100 soccer players and Top 50 forwards in the nation in your class, you’re bound to receive a lot of attention from some of the country’s top Division I collegiate programs, and Smithfield’s Isabella Garces was no exception, as she had spent the last year on the radar of more than two dozen schools.

But while she was recruited as a center forward by top-notch programs from the Atlantic Coast, Southeastern, Big Ten, and Pacific-10 Conferences, it was a program from the Ivy League that won her services.

