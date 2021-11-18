PROVIDENCE – Former Smithfield High swimmer Meghan Laflamme, who is a sophomore on the Rhode Island College women’s swim team, was named the Little East Women’s Swimmer of the Week for her superb performance in the Anchorwomen’s 168-90 win at Gordon College last Saturday afternoon.
Laflamme, who graduated from Smithfield in 2000 after helping the Sentinels win the Division III title during her freshman and sophomore years, placed first in the 100-yard (1:00.56) and 200-yard (2:15.65) freestyle events to lead the Anchorwomen, who are 2-1.
Laflamme also helped RIC’s 200-yard medley relay win its event and finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (6:26.30).
The previous weekend, in RIC’s 154-65 victory at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, Laflamme won the 50-yard backstroke (31.60) and freestyle (27.67), helped the 400-yard freestyle relay capture its event, and took second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.64).
